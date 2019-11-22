Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savannah Petroleum Plc    SAVP   GB00BP41S218

SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC

(SAVP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/21 11:35:22 am
22.8 GBp   -1.51%
02:22aSAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
11/16Savannah completes Seven Energy deal in Nigeria
RE
11/08SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Seven Energy Transaction Progresses to Completion Phase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savannah Petroleum : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:22am EST
RNS Number : 2920U
Savannah Petroleum PLC
22 November 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii: by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, a merger of Miton Group plc and Premier Asset Management Group plc completed on 15th November, 2019. As a consequence, the regulated subsidiaries of those two firms are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of Premier Miton Group plc; namely Premier Fund Managers Limited (FRN 143097), Miton Asset Management Limited (FRN 115241) and Miton Trust Managers Limited (FRN 220241).

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

21/11/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/11/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.58%

N/A

8.58%

996,408,412

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BP41S218


85,524,292


8.58%











SUBTOTAL 8. A

85,524,292

8.58%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Premier Miton Group Plc




Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd




Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd




Premier Asset Management Limited




Premier Investment Group Ltd




Premier Fund Managers Ltd





Premier Miton Group plc




Miton Group plc




Miton Group Service Company Limited




Miton Asset Management Limited

8.58%


8.58%


Premier Miton Group plc




Miton Group plc




Miton Group Service Company Limited




Miton Holdings Limited




Miton Trust Managers Limited




10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A


11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC, GUILDFORD, UK

Date of completion

21/11/2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLEAFFFAASNFAF

Disclaimer

Savannah Petroleum plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC
02:22aSAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
11/16Savannah completes Seven Energy deal in Nigeria
RE
11/08SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Seven Energy Transaction Progresses to Completion Phase
PU
11/08SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Seven Energy Transaction Update
PU
10/18SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Signature of Loan Facility
PU
10/04SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Updated Company Presentation
PU
10/01SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Seven Energy Transaction Update
PU
09/30SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : 2019 Half Year Results
PU
08/20SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : Receipt of Ministerial Consent for Seven Energy Transaction
AQ
06/28SAVANNAH PETROLEUM : AGM Update
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 328 M
EBIT 2019 -21,9 M
Net income 2019 48,6 M
Debt 2019 22,3 M
Yield 2019 5,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Petroleum Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,00  GBp
Last Close Price 22,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Allister Knott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Ian Jenkins Non-Executive Chairman
David Clarkson Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Isatou Semega-Janneh CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
David Lawrence Jamison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC-13.96%293
CNOOC LIMITED-4.28%67 545
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.43%65 134
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.93%41 922
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.31%34 375
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%33 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group