Savannah Petroleum : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii
|
SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC
|
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
YES
|
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify):
|
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
|
TT INTERNATIONAL
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|
N/A
|
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
|
20th August 2018
|
6. Date on which issuer notified:
|
21st August 2018
|
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|
Going above 4%
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of sharesSituation previous to the triggering transaction
if possible using the ISIN CODE
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of shares
Direct
|
Direct xi
|
Indirect xii
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
33,454,716
|
4.09%
Ord. Shares GB00BP41S218
32,595,066
32,595,066
33,454,716
|
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date xiii
|
Exercise/ Conversion Period xiv
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
xv, xvi
|
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Exercise price
|
Expirati on date
xvii
|
Exercise/ Conversion period xviii
|
Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|
% of voting rights xix, xx
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nominal
|
Delta
|
-
|
-
|
Total (A+B+C)
|
Number of voting rights
|
Percentage of voting rights
|
33,454,716
|
4.09%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
N/A
|
Proxy Voting:
|
10. Name of the proxy holder:
|
-
|
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|
-
|
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|
-
|
13. Additional information:
|
14. Contact name:
|
Steven Baxendine
|
15. Contact telephone number:
|
+44 (0) 207 509 1169
