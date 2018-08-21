Savannah Petroleum : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights YES An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii TT INTERNATIONAL 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):iv N/A 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v 20th August 2018 6. Date on which issuer notified: 21st August 2018 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii Going above 4%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of sharesSituation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of Shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of Voting Rights

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights x

Direct

Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect 33,454,716 4.09%

Ord. Shares GB00BP41S218

32,595,066

32,595,066

33,454,716

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial instrument Expiration date xiii Exercise/ Conversion Period xiv Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights - - - - -

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expirati on date xvii Exercise/ Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx - - - - - Nominal Delta - -

Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 33,454,716 4.09%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

N/A

Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: - 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: - 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: -