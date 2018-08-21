Savannah Petroleum : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Log in
08/21/2018 | 11:17am CEST

For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii

SAVANNAH PETROLEUM PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

YES

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii

TT INTERNATIONAL

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv

N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v

20th August 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified:

21st August 2018

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii

Going above 4%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of sharesSituation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of Shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of Voting Rights

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights x

Direct

Direct xi

Indirect xii

Direct

Indirect

33,454,716

4.09%

Ord. Shares GB00BP41S218

32,595,066

32,595,066

33,454,716

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date xiii

Exercise/ Conversion Period xiv

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights

-

-

-

-

-

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument

Exercise price

Expirati on date

xvii

Exercise/ Conversion period xviii

Number of voting rights instrument refers to

% of voting rights xix, xx

-

-

-

-

-

Nominal

Delta

-

-

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

Percentage of voting rights

33,454,716

4.09%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

N/A

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

-

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

-

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

-

13. Additional information:

14. Contact name:

Steven Baxendine

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0) 207 509 1169

Disclaimer

Savannah Petroleum plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:16:03 UTC
