Savannah Resources : Change of Nominated Adviser

SavannahResourcesPlc ChangeofNominatedAdviser
Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the AIM quotedresourcedevelopmentcompany,advisesthatithasappointedSPAngelCorporateFinanceLLP('SP Angel')asitsNominatedAdviserwithimmediateeffect(the'Appointment').ThisAppointmentcomesasa result of the proposed merger between SP Angel and Savannah's previous Nominated Adviser, Northland CapitalPartnersLtd,andisinlinewiththeCompany'sannouncementonthematteron5November2018.
RegulatoryInformation ThisannouncementcontainsinsideinformationforthepurposesofArticle7ofRegulation(EU)596/2014. At the time of the appointment to the Board of Maqbool Sultan, Imad Sultan, and Murtadha Sultan as notified on 11 July 2016, Maqbool Sultan was also a director of Gulf Seafood LLC, Imad Sultan was also a director of Abna Sultan Trading & Co and Kelso Place Management Limited, and Murtadha Sultan had ceasedtobeadirectorofAtyabInvestmentLLCintheprecedingfiveyears.
