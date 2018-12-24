Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savannah Resources Plc    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC (SAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savannah Resources : Change of Nominated Adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:50am CET

24December2018

SavannahResourcesPlc ChangeofNominatedAdviser

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the AIM quotedresourcedevelopmentcompany,advisesthatithasappointedSPAngelCorporateFinanceLLP('SP Angel')asitsNominatedAdviserwithimmediateeffect(the'Appointment').ThisAppointmentcomesasa result of the proposed merger between SP Angel and Savannah's previous Nominated Adviser, Northland CapitalPartnersLtd,andisinlinewiththeCompany'sannouncementonthematteron5November2018.

RegulatoryInformation ThisannouncementcontainsinsideinformationforthepurposesofArticle7ofRegulation(EU)596/2014. At the time of the appointment to the Board of Maqbool Sultan, Imad Sultan, and Murtadha Sultan as notified on 11 July 2016, Maqbool Sultan was also a director of Gulf Seafood LLC, Imad Sultan was also a director of Abna Sultan Trading & Co and Kelso Place Management Limited, and Murtadha Sultan had ceasedtobeadirectorofAtyabInvestmentLLCintheprecedingfiveyears.

**ENDS**

CONTACTUS

Forfurtherinformationpleasevisitwww.savannahresources.comorcontact:

DavidArcher LindsayMair(Nominated Adviser) ChristopherRaggett/Camille Gochez(Broker)

SavannahResourcesplc Tel:+442071172489

SPAngelCorporateFinance Tel:+442034700470

LLP

finnCapLtd Tel:+442072200500

GrantBarker (EquityAdviser) LottieWadham/GabyJenner (FinancialPR)

WhitmanHoward Tel:+442076591225

StBridesPartnersLtd Tel:+442072361177

Page|1

AboutSavannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects  lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman  together with the worldclass Mutamba Heavy Mineral SandsProjectinMozambique,whichisbeingdevelopedinaconsortiumwiththeglobalmajorRio Tinto. Savannah is committed to serving the interests of our shareholders and to delivering outcomesthatwillimprovethelivesofthecommunitiestheCompanyworkswithandourstaff.

 TheCompanyislistedandregulatedonAIMandtheCompany'sordinarysharesarealsoavailable ontheQuotationBoardoftheFrankfurtStockExchange(FWB)underthesymbolFWB:SAV,and theBörseStuttgart(SWB)undertheticker"SAV".

Page|2 

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
08:50aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : Change of Nominated Adviser
PU
12/20SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Further Zones of Lithium Mineralisation Identified at t..
EQ
12/20SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Cooperation Agreement signed with University of Porto a..
EQ
12/18SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Cooperation Agreement signed with University of Porto and L..
PU
12/18SAVANNAH RESOURCES : reports significant lithium intersections from drilling at ..
AQ
12/17SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Metallurgical test work Confirms that High Quality Sale..
EQ
12/17SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Further Zones of Lithium Mineralisation Identified at the G..
PU
12/13SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Metallurgical test work Confirms that High Quality Saleable..
PU
11/29SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Team Expands
EQ
11/27SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 425 M
EBIT 2018 -2,70 M
Net income 2018 -2,70 M
Finance 2018 4,55 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Capitalization 46,7 M
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Stuart Archer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer
Dale John Ferguson Executive Director & Technical Director
Maqbool bin Ali Sultan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC-20.00%59
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%29 897
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-36.35%23 346
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%11 557
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-43.30%7 739
BOLIDEN-31.00%5 753
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.