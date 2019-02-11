Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savannah Resources Plc    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC (SAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savannah Resources : Continuity of Lithium Mineralisation Confirmed Through Further Drilling at Mina do Barroso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 02:45am EST

Savannah Resources Plc

Continuity of Lithium Mineralisation Confirmed Through Further Drilling at the Grandao, Reservatorio and Pinheiro Deposits, at the Mina do Barroso Lithium

Project, Portugal

Highlights:

  • Reverse Circulation ('RC'), diamond infill and extensional drilling at the Grandao, Reservatorio and Pinheiro Deposits confirms the continuity of mineralisation in the areas tested

  • Key lithium intersections at Grandao include:

    • o 46.11m at 1.04% LiO from 157.44m in 18GRARC125 (diamond tail)

    • o 19.70m at 1.28% LiO from 174m in 18GRARC0122 (diamond tail)

    • o 15.27m at 1.37% LiO from 137.73m in 18GRARC125 (diamond tail)

  • Key lithium intersections at Reservatorio include:

    • o 36m at 1.15% LiO from 62m in 18RESDD008

  • Key Lithium intersections at Pinheiro include:

    • o 15m at 0.97% LiO from 81m in 18PNRRC019

  • Drilling has focused on building confidence in the continuity of mineralisation at Grandao and Reservatorio, with recent results confirming the geological model for these deposits

  • Positive results at Pinheiro have shown that additional drill testing is required to further define the full extent of the lithium mineralisation

  • The diamond drill rig continues to work on the collection of metallurgical samples at the Grandao Deposit

  • The RC rig commenced drilling on the Aldeia ground in mid-January 2019 with 20 RC holes for 1,268m drilled to the week ending 1 February

  • Results underpin the Company's strategy of aiming to become Europe's most significant producer of lithium spodumene concentrates in response to the growing demand from the expanding European Electric vehicle market

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the resource development company, is pleased to announce further positive results from the ongoing

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

AIM: SAV

AN ENERGY METALS GROUP

11 February 2019

RC and diamond drilling programmes at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project ('Mina do Barroso' or 'the Project') located in northern Portugal (Figure 1).

Savannah's CEO, David Archer said: "The impressive continuity of lithium mineralisation revealed by these results continues to underpin the true potential of the Mina do Barroso Lithium project. While much of the recent drilling has been focused on increasing the Mineral Resource categories for the Definitive Feasibility Study ('DFS') that is currently underway, the drilling programme at Mina do Barroso continues to deliver expansions to the mineralised zone at Grandao, extensions in depth at Reservatorio and further encouraging results from the Pinheiro deposit. In particular, Pinheiro is shaping up well as a further spodumene lithium deposit and is set to augment the three main deposits that have been defined to date on the granted, C-100 Mining Lease.

"Furthermore, these results both complement the excellent metallurgical test work results announced in January, which produced a 6% Li₂O, low impurity concentrate, and highlights the fast tempo of work which is ongoing at the Project. We believe we have a Project that is potentially ideally positioned both in terms of geography and development path to become a leading supplier of lithium spodumene product to the rapidly emerging European Electric vehicle market. This scale of this market was recently highlighted by VW pledging to spend circa 80 billion euros on mass-producing electric vehicles and purchasing batteries.

"We have a significant amount of work being conducted across the Project, a strong balance sheet and look forward to regularly communicating progress as we look to fulfil our rapid development strategy."

Further Information

A total of 307 holes for 25,757m have been drilled to date at Mina do Barroso as part of the ongoing RC and diamond drill programme, which is primarily focused on the Grandao, Reservatorio and NOA deposits.

The results from the recent RC and diamond drilling at Grandao, Reservatorio and Pinheiro have now been received, with diamond drilling ongoing at Grandao and with a series of diamond tails being completed on some original RC drill holes.

Figure 1. Mina do Barroso Project Summary Map showing Prospects and Drilling Completed

Grandao Deposit Drilling

The drill programme at Grandao has concentrated on both gaining further confirmation of the down dip extension of the main pegmatite body and acquiring representative samples for metallurgical testing. The Grandao pegmatite dips moderately to the west and drilling has confirmed that the pegmatite continues to be strongly mineralised. Along with an increase in the lithium concentrations, the thickness of the pegmatite increases to approximately 50m in true width while continuing to be open to the west. A diamond tail was drilled to extend 18GRARC120 with the aim of confirming the position of an interpreted steep dipping pegmatite body that intersects the main Grandao pegmatite. The hole confirms that lithium mineralisation continues at depth and provides a viable target to increase the resource.

The metallurgical drilling has continued with the aim of collecting both unweathered and weathered ore that will be representative of the first few years of mining. The metallurgical test work will focus on testing for the most efficient way of concentrating the lithium bearing spodumene, with the results underpinning the mining Feasibility Study ('FS').

Table 1. Summary of drill results for Grandao Deposit using a 0.5% Li2O cut-off

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

rL

Azimuth

Dip

EOH

From

(m)

To (m)

Down hole

Grade

(Deg)

(Deg)

(m)

Interval

(m)

% Li2O

18GRARC114

Grandao

601618.82

4608139.79

524.60

80

-65.00

114.40

76.4

86.7

10.3

1.02

18GRARC120

Grandao

601733.80

4607987.78

532.95

119

-75.00

249.50

123.85

128.1

4.25

1.59

202

228

26

0.97

18GRARC121

Grandao

601581.00

4608181.00

539.00

0

-90.00

80.00

106

111

5

0.89

18GRARC122

Grandao

601544.61

4607861.50

537.27

270

-72

200.30

174.00

193.70

19.70

1.28

18GRARC124

Grandao

601715.23

4607843.66

530.96

100

-72

188.00

88

100.48

12.48

0.75

152.87

158.18

5.31

1.16

167.85

175

7.15

1.18

18GRARC125

Grandao

601510.00

4607985.00

502.00

293

-70

212.00

137.73

153

15.27

1.37

157.44

203.55

46.11

1.04

18GRADD018

Grandao

601902.00

4608000.00

585.00

0

-90.00

53.15

NSA

18GRADD024

Grandao

601513.41

4607905.76

507.91

54

-77

152.90

94.63

104

9.37

1.02

138

147.94

9.94

1.23

18GRARC126*

Grandao

601511.00

4608037.00

518.00

92

-70.00

91.00

52

56

4

0.76

18GRARC127*

Grandao

601513.00

4608041.00

518.00

272

-70.00

80.00

65

70

5

1.07

*RC Pre-collar

Figure 2. Summary of drilling at Grandao Deposit showing significant assay results

Figure 3. Grandao Deposit Cross section

Reservatorio Drilling

A programme of geotechnical drilling was carried out at the Reservatorio deposit with the aim of testing the structural characteristics of the rock that will define the proposed pit wall. The holes were also designed to intersect both the surrounding schist and the mineralized pegmatite. A diamond rig was used to extract core, oriented so that structural measurements could be taken and used to analyse the strength of the wall rock. The results have been sent to consultants Knight Piesold to analyse the data and assess the suitability of the proposed pit design. Results from the assaying of the Reservatorio pegmatite have continued to show that it contains significant mineralisation at depth.

Table 2. Summary of drill results for Reservatorio Deposit using a 0.5% Li2O cut-off

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

rL

Azimuth

Dip

EOH

From (m)

To (m)

Down hole

Grade

(Deg)

(Deg)

(m)

Interval

(m)

% Li2O

18RESDD007

Reservatorio

599715.66

4609220.39

616.20

150

-75

129.20

61.65

73.70

12.05

1.13

81.00

98.55

17.55

0.92

18RESDD008

Reservatorio

599715.04

4609221.47

616.21

0

-90

129.80

62.00

98.00

36.00

1.15

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 07:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
02:45aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : Continuity of Lithium Mineralisation Confirmed Through Furt..
PU
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Change of Nominated Adviser
PU
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Further Zones of Lithium Mineralisation Identified at t..
EQ
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Cooperation Agreement signed with University of Porto a..
EQ
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Cooperation Agreement signed with University of Porto and L..
PU
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES : reports significant lithium intersections from drilling at ..
AQ
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Metallurgical test work Confirms that High Quality Sale..
EQ
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Further Zones of Lithium Mineralisation Identified at the G..
PU
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Metallurgical test work Confirms that High Quality Saleable..
PU
2018SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Team Expands
EQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,70 M
Net income 2018 -2,70 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 43,2 M
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Stuart Archer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer
Dale John Ferguson Executive Director & Technical Director
Maqbool bin Ali Sultan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC-5.77%56
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 196
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP5.75%25 155
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.72%11 831
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.18%8 006
BOLIDEN17.67%6 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.