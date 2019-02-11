Savannah Resources : Continuity of Lithium Mineralisation Confirmed Through Further Drilling at Mina do Barroso

Savannah Resources Plc Continuity of Lithium Mineralisation Confirmed Through Further Drilling at the Grandao, Reservatorio and Pinheiro Deposits, at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, Portugal Highlights: • Reverse Circulation ('RC'), diamond infill and extensional drilling at the Grandao, Reservatorio and Pinheiro Deposits confirms the continuity of mineralisation in the areas tested

• Key lithium intersections at Grandao include: o 46.11m at 1.04% Li₂O from 157.44m in 18GRARC125 (diamond tail) o 19.70m at 1.28% Li₂O from 174m in 18GRARC0122 (diamond tail) o 15.27m at 1.37% Li₂O from 137.73m in 18GRARC125 (diamond tail)

• Key lithium intersections at Reservatorio include: o 36m at 1.15% Li₂O from 62m in 18RESDD008

• Key Lithium intersections at Pinheiro include: o 15m at 0.97% Li₂O from 81m in 18PNRRC019

• Drilling has focused on building confidence in the continuity of mineralisation at Grandao and Reservatorio, with recent results confirming the geological model for these deposits

• Positive results at Pinheiro have shown that additional drill testing is required to further define the full extent of the lithium mineralisation

• The diamond drill rig continues to work on the collection of metallurgical samples at the Grandao Deposit

• The RC rig commenced drilling on the Aldeia ground in mid-January 2019 with 20 RC holes for 1,268m drilled to the week ending 1 February

• Results underpin the Company's strategy of aiming to become Europe's most significant producer of lithium spodumene concentrates in response to the growing demand from the expanding European Electric vehicle market Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the resource development company, is pleased to announce further positive results from the ongoing

11 February 2019

RC and diamond drilling programmes at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project ('Mina do Barroso' or 'the Project') located in northern Portugal (Figure 1).

Savannah's CEO, David Archer said: "The impressive continuity of lithium mineralisation revealed by these results continues to underpin the true potential of the Mina do Barroso Lithium project. While much of the recent drilling has been focused on increasing the Mineral Resource categories for the Definitive Feasibility Study ('DFS') that is currently underway, the drilling programme at Mina do Barroso continues to deliver expansions to the mineralised zone at Grandao, extensions in depth at Reservatorio and further encouraging results from the Pinheiro deposit. In particular, Pinheiro is shaping up well as a further spodumene lithium deposit and is set to augment the three main deposits that have been defined to date on the granted, C-100 Mining Lease.

"Furthermore, these results both complement the excellent metallurgical test work results announced in January, which produced a 6% Li₂O, low impurity concentrate, and highlights the fast tempo of work which is ongoing at the Project. We believe we have a Project that is potentially ideally positioned both in terms of geography and development path to become a leading supplier of lithium spodumene product to the rapidly emerging European Electric vehicle market. This scale of this market was recently highlighted by VW pledging to spend circa 80 billion euros on mass-producing electric vehicles and purchasing batteries.

"We have a significant amount of work being conducted across the Project, a strong balance sheet and look forward to regularly communicating progress as we look to fulfil our rapid development strategy."

Further Information

A total of 307 holes for 25,757m have been drilled to date at Mina do Barroso as part of the ongoing RC and diamond drill programme, which is primarily focused on the Grandao, Reservatorio and NOA deposits.

The results from the recent RC and diamond drilling at Grandao, Reservatorio and Pinheiro have now been received, with diamond drilling ongoing at Grandao and with a series of diamond tails being completed on some original RC drill holes.

Figure 1. Mina do Barroso Project Summary Map showing Prospects and Drilling Completed

Grandao Deposit Drilling

The drill programme at Grandao has concentrated on both gaining further confirmation of the down dip extension of the main pegmatite body and acquiring representative samples for metallurgical testing. The Grandao pegmatite dips moderately to the west and drilling has confirmed that the pegmatite continues to be strongly mineralised. Along with an increase in the lithium concentrations, the thickness of the pegmatite increases to approximately 50m in true width while continuing to be open to the west. A diamond tail was drilled to extend 18GRARC120 with the aim of confirming the position of an interpreted steep dipping pegmatite body that intersects the main Grandao pegmatite. The hole confirms that lithium mineralisation continues at depth and provides a viable target to increase the resource.

The metallurgical drilling has continued with the aim of collecting both unweathered and weathered ore that will be representative of the first few years of mining. The metallurgical test work will focus on testing for the most efficient way of concentrating the lithium bearing spodumene, with the results underpinning the mining Feasibility Study ('FS').

Table 1. Summary of drill results for Grandao Deposit using a 0.5% Li2O cut-off

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing rL Azimuth Dip EOH From (m) To (m) Down hole Grade (Deg) (Deg) (m) Interval (m) % Li2O 18GRARC114 Grandao 601618.82 4608139.79 524.60 80 -65.00 114.40 76.4 86.7 10.3 1.02 18GRARC120 Grandao 601733.80 4607987.78 532.95 119 -75.00 249.50 123.85 128.1 4.25 1.59 202 228 26 0.97 18GRARC121 Grandao 601581.00 4608181.00 539.00 0 -90.00 80.00 106 111 5 0.89 18GRARC122 Grandao 601544.61 4607861.50 537.27 270 -72 200.30 174.00 193.70 19.70 1.28 18GRARC124 Grandao 601715.23 4607843.66 530.96 100 -72 188.00 88 100.48 12.48 0.75 152.87 158.18 5.31 1.16 167.85 175 7.15 1.18 18GRARC125 Grandao 601510.00 4607985.00 502.00 293 -70 212.00 137.73 153 15.27 1.37 157.44 203.55 46.11 1.04 18GRADD018 Grandao 601902.00 4608000.00 585.00 0 -90.00 53.15 NSA 18GRADD024 Grandao 601513.41 4607905.76 507.91 54 -77 152.90 94.63 104 9.37 1.02 138 147.94 9.94 1.23 18GRARC126* Grandao 601511.00 4608037.00 518.00 92 -70.00 91.00 52 56 4 0.76 18GRARC127* Grandao 601513.00 4608041.00 518.00 272 -70.00 80.00 65 70 5 1.07

*RC Pre-collar

Figure 2. Summary of drilling at Grandao Deposit showing significant assay results

Figure 3. Grandao Deposit Cross section

Reservatorio Drilling

A programme of geotechnical drilling was carried out at the Reservatorio deposit with the aim of testing the structural characteristics of the rock that will define the proposed pit wall. The holes were also designed to intersect both the surrounding schist and the mineralized pegmatite. A diamond rig was used to extract core, oriented so that structural measurements could be taken and used to analyse the strength of the wall rock. The results have been sent to consultants Knight Piesold to analyse the data and assess the suitability of the proposed pit design. Results from the assaying of the Reservatorio pegmatite have continued to show that it contains significant mineralisation at depth.

Table 2. Summary of drill results for Reservatorio Deposit using a 0.5% Li2O cut-off