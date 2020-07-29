Savannah Resources : Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Update Video

29 July 2020

M i n a d o B a r r o s o L i t h i u m P r o j e c t U p d a t e N e w P r o j e c t V i d e o R e l e a s e d

Savannah is pleased to announce that it has released a new video in relation to its Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal ("Mina do Barroso" or the "Project"). The video can be viewed online at the following locations:

David Archer, Savannah's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are delighted to present our new video on Mina do Barroso. We hope that it gives all our stakeholders a clear vision of the Project and the far-reachingpotential benefits it could bring for the local area and Portugal as a whole. It also underlines Savannah's firm commitment to develop and operate the Project in a sustainable and responsible way, employing industry best practice to minimise its environmental impact and maximise the Project's long-termvalue creation for all our stakeholders. Portugal's Government has identified that the country's lithium endowment presents the nation with the opportunity to become a prominent player in Europe's expanding lithium ion battery industry and make a significant contribution to tackling climate change. We believe Mina do Barroso is a key part of Portugal's lithium opportunity."

"We recently published the key findings and recommendations from a report prepared by Professors Cerejeira and Carballo-Cruz from the University of Minho regarding the Project's potential economic and social benefits (the "Report") (27 July 2020 RNS: Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Socio Economic Impact Report). The video reiterates many of the themes highlighted in the Report. These include the hundreds of direct and indirect jobs that the Project will create, the significant new source of demand the Project will represent for other businesses, and the prosperity it can bring to this part of northern Portugal to help with its economic and social rejuvenation."

