SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
  Report
Savannah Resources : Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Update Video

07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT

29 July 2020

M i n a d o B a r r o s o L i t h i u m P r o j e c t U p d a t e N e w P r o j e c t V i d e o R e l e a s e d

Savannah is pleased to announce that it has released a new video in relation to its Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal ("Mina do Barroso" or the "Project"). The video can be viewed online at the following locations:

David Archer, Savannah's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are delighted to present our new video on Mina do Barroso. We hope that it gives all our stakeholders a clear vision of the Project and the far-reachingpotential benefits it could bring for the local area and Portugal as a whole. It also underlines Savannah's firm commitment to develop and operate the Project in a sustainable and responsible way, employing industry best practice to minimise its environmental impact and maximise the Project's long-termvalue creation for all our stakeholders. Portugal's Government has identified that the country's lithium endowment presents the nation with the opportunity to become a prominent player in Europe's expanding lithium ion battery industry and make a significant contribution to tackling climate change. We believe Mina do Barroso is a key part of Portugal's lithium opportunity."

"We recently published the key findings and recommendations from a report prepared by Professors Cerejeira and Carballo-Cruz from the University of Minho regarding the Project's potential economic and social benefits (the "Report") (27 July 2020 RNS: Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Socio Economic Impact Report). The video reiterates many of the themes highlighted in the Report. These include the hundreds of direct and indirect jobs that the Project will create, the significant new source of demand the Project will represent for other businesses, and the prosperity it can bring to this part of northern Portugal to help with its economic and social rejuvenation."

**ENDS**

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:

Savannah Resources PLC

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Archer, CEO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor)

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 1698

James Joyce/ Matt Chan (Corporate Finance)

Adam Pollock/ Jasper Berry (Corporate Broking)

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

Charlotte Page / Cosima Akerman

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:35:07 UTC
