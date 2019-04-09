Log in
Savannah Resources : Mineral Resource Increase at Mina do Barroso Lithium Project

0
04/09/2019 | 03:08am EDT

SAVANNAH

RESOURCES PLC

AIM: SAV

AN ENERGY METALS GROUP

9 April 2019

Savannah Resources Plc

Mineral Resource Increase of 17% to 23.5Mt at Mina do Barroso Lithium Project

Significant scope for further expansions

Highlights

Continued resource expansion at Mina do Barroso, increasing the Project's lead as Western Europe's most significant spodumene lithium Mineral Resource

~17% increase in overall JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project, which now stands at 23.5Mt at 1.02% Li₂O for 241,000t of contained Li₂O

100% of mineralisation within the Grandao Stage 1 pit classified as Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource

28% increase in Measured and Indicated Resource to 13.3Mt at 1.0% Li₂O representing 58% of the total Mineral Resource

Inferred Mineral Resource established at Pinheiro of 2.0Mt at 1.0% Li₂O

Exploration Target* remains unchanged for Mina do Barroso, calculated at 9-15Mt at 1.0-

1.2% Li₂O, giving a potential mineral inventory of over 30Mt for the Project

Recent test work has reduced iron content of the Mineral Resource by 41% to 0.8% Fe₂O₃ confirming a low iron deposit

The Board believes significant upside remains at all deposits to further increase the resource

inventory in addition to any potential inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for the Aldeia Quarry Prospect

*Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration work to estimate a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in defining a mineral resource.

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: AFM and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the resource development company, is pleased to announce a significant increase in the JORC 2012 Compliant Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, with supporting Exploration Target at the Company's flagship asset, the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project ('Mina do Barroso' or the 'Project'), located in northern Portugal (Figure 1 and Table 1-2).

Savannah's CEO, David Archer said: "This is the fourth major increase in the Mina do Barroso Mineral Resource and it has been achieved in less than 14 months. The increasing Mineral Resource highlights the continued growth potential for the Project which is underscored by the Exploration

Target remaining unchanged. With a potential mining inventory of over 30Mt, we have a long-life asset that can become a secure, long term supply source of lithium which is a strategic metal for the burgeoning battery and Electric Vehicle industries of Europe."

Figure 1. Mina do Barroso Project Summary Map showing key deposits and drilling completed to date

Mineral Resource Summary

Table 1. Updated Mineral Resource Estimation Summary

Deposit

Resource

Tonnes

Li2O

Fe2O3

Li2O

Class

Mt

%

%

Tonnes

Measured

6.6

1.1

0.7

71,600

All Deposits

Indicated

6.8

1.0

0.8

65,400

Inferred

10.2

1.0

0.9

103,900

Total

23.5

1.02

0.8

241,000

(Note: Minor rounding discrepancies may occur)

Table 2. Exploration Target Summary

Deposit

Tonnage Range (Mt)

Li2O %

Lower

Upper

Reservatorio

5.0

7.0

1.0-1.2%

Grandao

4.0

8.0

1.0-1.2%

Total Mina do Barroso Exploration Target

9.0

15.0

1.0-1.2%

(Note: Minor rounding discrepancies may occur)

*Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration work to estimate a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in defining a mineral resource.

Importantly, this exploration target only includes Grandao and Reservatorio with further upside remaining from the many other high priority exploration targets within the Project area.

Improved Confidence in the Mining Inventory

Reverse Circulation ('RC') and diamond drilling incorporated into this Mineral Resource update has focused on both improving the Mineral Resource Estimate category of the existing Mining Inventory, as well as targeting areas in and close to the potential open pit mining areas, defined as part of the Scoping Study. This work has led to some excellent results, now with 100% of the Mining Inventory within the stage one Grandao pit defined in the June 2018 Scoping Study being converted to either Measured or Indicated category and approximately 80% of the total mining inventory for Grandao now in the Measured or Indicated category.

Approximately 80% of the mining inventory defined in the scoping study for the NOA open pit is now in an Indicated Mineral Resource category.

This is an important stepping stone for the Feasibility Study as all material needs to be either Measured or Indicated to be considered as part of an Ore Reserve Estimate, which will be generated from the Feasibility Study (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Grandao Resource Estimate coloured by Category showing Scoping Study Stage 1 Pit

Recent drilling has also defined significant near surface mineralisation at the Pinheiro deposit that has the potential to add low strip, high-grade material to the early stage of the mining inventory

(Figure 3).

Figure 3. Pinheiro Pegmatite wireframes and drilling

Assessment of Iron Contamination

Detailed test work by Savannah demonstrated that a large proportion of the assayed iron is due to contamination from the abrasion of steel sample preparation equipment. This was demonstrated by taking field duplicates of 208 samples and submitting them for analysis using ceramic sample preparation equipment. The duplicates had a Fe content 41% less than the original samples and this was attributed to contamination. The amount of contamination increased with lithium content, so a regression formula was developed to factor the Fe grade based on the lithium grade. The iron content of the mineralisation in the updated Mineral Resource estimates uses the factored Fe values to better estimate the true iron content of the mineralisation.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Grandao, NOA and Pinheiro Lithium Deposit has been updated by Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd, an external and independent mining consultancy - http://www.paynegeo.com.au/paul-payne.The Deposits forms part of Savannah's Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, located in northern Portugal. The Mineral Resource Estimates have been classified as Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012 Edition and is summarised in Table 3 and Appendix 1.

Table 3. April 2019 Mineral Resource Summary (0.5% Li2O cut-off)

Deposit

Resource

Tonnes

Li2O

Fe2O3

Li2O

Classification

Mt

%

%

Tonnes

Measured

6.6

1.1

0.7

71,600

Grandao

Indicated

6.4

1.0

0.8

65,300

Inferred

4.8

1.0

0.7

48,900

Total

17.7

1.04

0.7

181,800

Measured

Reservatorio

Indicated

Inferred

3.2

1.0

1.4

32,000

Total

3.2

1.0

1.4

32,000

Measured

Pinheiro

Indicated

Inferred

2.0

1.0

0.7

20,000

Total

2.0

1.0

0.7

20,000

Measured

NOA

Indicated

0.4

1.2

0.8

4,200

Inferred

0.3

1.0

0.9

2,900

Total

0.6

1.1

0.9

7,100

Measured

6.6

1.1

0.7

71,600

All Deposits

Indicated

6.8

1.0

0.8

65,400

Inferred

10.2

1.0

0.9

103,900

Total

23.5

1.02

0.8

241,000

(Note: Minor rounding discrepancies may occur)

Grandao Mineral Resource Estimate

The Grandao Deposit comprises two main pegmatite intrusions. The upper part of the deposit occurs within a broad, shallow dipping pegmatite body with a typical thickness of 20m-40m. The lower portion is a steep dipping dyke, which is 15m-20m in true width striking north south. In addition, minor parallel lenses of pegmatite are also included in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Both main pegmatite zones remain open either along strike or down plunge (Figure

4-6).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:07:09 UTC
