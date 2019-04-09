Savannah Resources : Mineral Resource Increase at Mina do Barroso Lithium Project

SAVANNAH

RESOURCES PLC

AIM: SAV

AN ENERGY METALS GROUP 9 April 2019

Savannah Resources Plc

Mineral Resource Increase of 17% to 23.5Mt at Mina do Barroso Lithium Project

Significant scope for further expansions

Highlights

•Continued resource expansion at Mina do Barroso, increasing the Project's lead as Western Europe's most significant spodumene lithium Mineral Resource

•~17% increase in overall JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project, which now stands at 23.5Mt at 1.02% Li₂O for 241,000t of contained Li₂O

•100% of mineralisation within the Grandao Stage 1 pit classified as Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource

•28% increase in Measured and Indicated Resource to 13.3Mt at 1.0% Li₂O representing 58% of the total Mineral Resource

•Inferred Mineral Resource established at Pinheiro of 2.0Mt at 1.0% Li₂O

•Exploration Target* remains unchanged for Mina do Barroso, calculated at 9-15Mt at 1.0-

1.2% Li₂O, giving a potential mineral inventory of over 30Mt for the Project

•Recent test work has reduced iron content of the Mineral Resource by 41% to 0.8% Fe₂O₃ confirming a low iron deposit

•The Board believes significant upside remains at all deposits to further increase the resource

inventory in addition to any potential inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for the Aldeia Quarry Prospect

*Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration work to estimate a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in defining a mineral resource.

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: AFM and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the resource development company, is pleased to announce a significant increase in the JORC 2012 Compliant Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate, with supporting Exploration Target at the Company's flagship asset, the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project ('Mina do Barroso' or the 'Project'), located in northern Portugal (Figure 1 and Table 1-2).

Savannah's CEO, David Archer said: "This is the fourth major increase in the Mina do Barroso Mineral Resource and it has been achieved in less than 14 months. The increasing Mineral Resource highlights the continued growth potential for the Project which is underscored by the Exploration