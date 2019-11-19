Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savannah Resources Plc    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 11:35:29 am
2.325 GBp   +4.49%
02:05aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : New Lithium Section on Corporate Website
PU
11/18SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Third Mutamba Mining Licence Conditionally Awarded
PU
11/14SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Mina do Barroso Project Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savannah Resources : New Lithium Section on Corporate Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:05am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
New Lithium Section on Corporate Website
Released 07:00 19-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 8044T
Savannah Resources PLC
19 November 2019

19 November 2019

Savannah Resources Plc

New Lithium Section on Corporate Website

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the AIM quoted resource development company, which is focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of spodumene lithium from its Mina do Barroso Project in Portugal, is pleased to announce that a new section focused on lithium has gone live on its website (hyperlinks can be found below).

The section provides background information on many aspects of the lithium market including future supply and demand trends, and details of several EU-backed initiatives Savannah is involved with to establish a fully integrated lithium battery supply chain in Europe.

Lithium Overview page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/lithium-overview/

Lithium Market Dynamics page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/lithium-market-dynamics/

E-mobility in Europe page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/e-mobility-in-europe/

Lithium Battery Industry Initiatives in Europe page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/lithium-battery-initiatives/

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.comor contact:

David Archer

Savannah Resources plc

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Hignell / Charlie

Bouverat (Nominated Adviser)

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

Christopher Raggett (Joint Broker)

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Grant Barker (Joint Broker)

Whitman Howard

Tel: +44 20 7659 1225

Isabel de Salis / Cosima

Akerman (Financial PR)

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker 'SAV'.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAGGGQAGUPBGQR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



New Lithium Section on Corporate Website - RNS

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 07:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
02:05aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : New Lithium Section on Corporate Website
PU
11/18SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Third Mutamba Mining Licence Conditionally Awarded
PU
11/14SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Mina do Barroso Project Update
PU
10/28Savannah Resources in talks with carmakers, sees Portuguese lithium in 2021
RE
10/23SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Holdings in Company
PU
10/02SAVANNAH RESOURCES : PDMR Notification
PU
09/30SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Update on £1.24m Subscription by Major Shareholder and Dire..
PU
09/25SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Significant Maiden Co-Product Mineral Resource Estimate at ..
PU
09/16SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Share Placement of £5 million Cash
PU
09/10SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Mutamba Project Mining Concessions Conditionally Awarded in..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -3,00 M
Net income 2019 -3,00 M
Finance 2019 6,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 30,2 M
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  GBp
Last Close Price 2,33  GBp
Spread / Highest target 545%
Spread / Average Target 545%
Spread / Lowest Target 545%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Stuart Archer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer
Dale John Ferguson Executive Director & Technical Director
Maqbool bin Ali Sultan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC-55.29%39
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL43.82%43 866
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.22%29 160
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC8.24%16 192
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.83%9 737
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.17.26%8 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group