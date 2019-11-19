Savannah Resources : New Lithium Section on Corporate Website

19 November 2019

Savannah Resources Plc

New Lithium Section on Corporate Website

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the AIM quoted resource development company, which is focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of spodumene lithium from its Mina do Barroso Project in Portugal, is pleased to announce that a new section focused on lithium has gone live on its website (hyperlinks can be found below).

The section provides background information on many aspects of the lithium market including future supply and demand trends, and details of several EU-backed initiatives Savannah is involved with to establish a fully integrated lithium battery supply chain in Europe.

Lithium Overview page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/lithium-overview/

Lithium Market Dynamics page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/lithium-market-dynamics/

E-mobility in Europe page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/e-mobility-in-europe/

Lithium Battery Industry Initiatives in Europe page:

http://www.savannahresources.com/lithium/lithium-battery-initiatives/

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker 'SAV'.