Savannah Resources : PDMR Notification

2 October 2019

Savannah Resources Plc

PDMR Notification

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the resource development company, has been informed that, James Leahy, non-executive Director, acquired a total of 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this acquisition, Mr. Leahy has a total beneficial interest in 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM: