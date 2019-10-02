Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savannah Resources Plc    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savannah Resources : PDMR Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:18am EDT

2 October 2019

Savannah Resources Plc

PDMR Notification

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the resource development company, has been informed that, James Leahy, non-executive Director, acquired a total of 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this acquisition, Mr. Leahy has a total beneficial interest in 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

James Gerald Leahy

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Savannah Resources Plc

b)

LEI:

213800UCK16HW5KKGP60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

instrument:

Identification code:

ISIN:GB00B647W791

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.2 pence

1,150,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Aggregated volume:

Price:

e)

Date of the transaction:

27 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.comor contact:

David Archer

Savannah Resources plc

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Hignell / Charlie

SP Angel Corporate

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

Bouverat (Nominated Adviser)

Finance LLP

Christopher Raggett (Joint Broker)

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Grant Barker (Joint Broker)

Whitman Howard

Tel: +44 20 7659 1225

Melissa Hancock / Cosima

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

Akerman (Financial PR)

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".

**ENDS**

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
04:18aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : PDMR Notification
PU
09/30SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Update on £1.24m Subscription by Major Shareholder and Dire..
PU
09/25SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Significant Maiden Co-Product Mineral Resource Estimate at ..
PU
09/16SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Share Placement of £5 million Cash
PU
09/10SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Mutamba Project Mining Concessions Conditionally Awarded in..
PU
08/13SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Successful Glass & Ceramics Test Work Programme Completed o..
PU
08/08SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Oman's Public Authority for Mining to Grant Two Mining Lice..
PU
06/26SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Exercises Option to Acquire the Aldeia Mining Lease Applica..
PU
06/24SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC : Agreement to Acquire the 25% Minority Interest in Mina ..
EQ
06/20SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Agreement to Acquire the 25% Minority Interest in Mina do B..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -3,00 M
Net income 2019 -3,00 M
Finance 2019 6,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 26,6 M
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  GBp
Last Close Price 2,15  GBp
Spread / Highest target 598%
Spread / Average Target 598%
Spread / Lowest Target 598%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Stuart Archer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer
Dale John Ferguson Executive Director & Technical Director
Maqbool bin Ali Sultan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC-58.65%32
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (GDR)36.19%40 511
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.57%26 384
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.15.94%8 509
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)19.23%6 297
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.02%3 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group