Savannah Resources : PDMR Notification

2 October 2019
Savannah Resources Plc
PDMR Notification
Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the resource development company, has been informed that, James Leahy, non-executive Director, acquired a total of 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following this acquisition, Mr. Leahy has a total beneficial interest in 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name:
|
James Gerald Leahy
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status:
|
Non-executive director
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment:
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Savannah Resources Plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
213800UCK16HW5KKGP60
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted.
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
instrument:
|
|
|
Identification code:
|
ISIN:GB00B647W791
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 pence
|
1,150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information:
|
|
Single transaction as in 4 c) above
|
|
Aggregated volume:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction:
|
|
27 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction:
|
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please visit www.savannahresources.comor contact:
|
David Archer
|
Savannah Resources plc
|
Tel: +44 20 7117 2489
|
David Hignell / Charlie
|
SP Angel Corporate
|
Tel: +44 20 3470 0470
|
Bouverat (Nominated Adviser)
|
Finance LLP
|
|
|
|
Christopher Raggett (Joint Broker)
|
finnCap Ltd
|
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
|
Grant Barker (Joint Broker)
|
Whitman Howard
|
Tel: +44 20 7659 1225
|
Melissa Hancock / Cosima
|
St Brides Partners Ltd
|
Tel: +44 20 7236 1177
|
Akerman (Financial PR)
|
|
About Savannah
Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.
The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".
**ENDS**
Disclaimer
