Savannah Resources Plc Agreement to Acquire the 25% Minority Interest in Mina do Barroso Project, and Agreement to Settle Deferred Consideration of Block 5 Licence in Oman HIGHLIGHTS: Acquisition of the 25% Minority Interest in Mina do Barroso Project 100% control of its flagship asset, the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal ('Mina do Barroso' or the 'Project'), secured following approval at its AGM via an all-share transaction

Remaining 25% interest acquired from minority shareholders (the 'Vendors') including resource investment specialist Slipstream Resources Investments Pty Ltd ('Slipstream'), an existing shareholder in Savannah, which will increase its interest to 16.0% from 5.1%

100% ownership provides greater exposure to this significant lithium project and valuable optionality as the development and commercialisation of the Project progresses

Consideration has been satisfied through the issue of 163 million new ordinary shares of 1p each in Savannah ('Ordinary Shares') at USD 0.073 (circa. 5.63p) per share, ~13% premium to the last closing share price, valuing the Transaction at circa US$11.9m

Vendors have agreed to a 12-month lock-in arrangement on the Consideration Shares and a further 9-month orderly market restriction, following completion of the Transaction

The Acquisition demonstrates Slipstream's confidence in the potential of the Project and Savannah's overall asset portfolio In connection with the Transaction, Savannah has retained Hannam & Partners (H&P Advisory Limited) as financial advisors. Settlement of the Deferred Consideration in Respect of the Block 5 Licence in Oman Agreement signed with Gentor Resources Inc ('Gentor') to settle the deferred consideration that is related to the original acquisition of the Block 5 licence on 10 April 2014 as part of the strategic review of the Oman portfolio

The deferred consideration of US$3,000,000 (payable 50% in cash) relating to the share purchase agreement between the parties shall be cancelled in full return for the issue of US$200,000 worth of Ordinary Shares which are subject to a six month orderly market agreement; and a cash payment of US$100,000. The number of Ordinary Shares to be issued in consideration shall be determined by reference to the volume weighted average price as traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange PLC 30 dealing days prior to the execution of this Settlement Agreement which equates to a share price of 5.22p. Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the resource development company with a portfolio of diversified assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA'), to acquire the minority 25% shareholding in Savannah Lithium Lda, which owns the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal. The Transaction takes Savannah's ownership of the Project to 100% ahead of the completion of the Feasibility Study and a decision to mine. It also has also reached a settlement to cancel the deferred contingent liability of US$3,000,000 in respect of the Block 5 licence in the Sultanate of Oman. Commenting on the Transaction, Savannah's CEO David Archer, said: "We are delighted to have completed this Acquisition which increases Savannah's stake in the Mina do Barroso Project to 100%. We believe the Project will play a crucial role in securing Europe's new lithium battery supply chain by providing a long-term and reliable source of battery grade spodumene lithium concentrate. As we move into a critical phase in the Project's definition, permitting and financing, we believe the simplified ownership structure has significant benefits, and provides our shareholders with greater exposure to the Project's long-term value. "The European lithium sector is developing at a very rapid rate. For example, in the short period since we announced our intention to secure the outstanding 25% stake in the Project, the market has witnessed Northvolt AB's successful financing of 'Europe's first homegrown (16GWh) gigafactory' in Sweden and its 50/50 joint venture with Volkswagen to establish a second, 16GWh battery plant in Germany. At the same time, the European Commission has also reaffirmed its commitment to "completing the value chain" with greater financing to be made available for battery metal mining and refining from the EU via the EIB and the EBRD. "As sole owner of Western Europe's most significant spodumene lithium project, Savannah is ideally placed to become a key player in Europe's new battery market." Please click on the following link to the complete press release: http://www.savannahresources.com/cms/wp- content/uploads/2019/06/Acquisition-of-Minority-Interest-in-Mina-do-Barroso-and-Agreement-to-Settle- Deferred-Consideration-of-Block-5-Licence-in-Oman.pdf For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact: David Archer

David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat (Nominated Adviser) Christopher Raggett (Broker) Grant Barker (Equity Adviser) Melissa Hancock/ Cosima Akerman (Financial PR) Savannah Resources plc Tel: +44 20 7117 2489 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 20 3470 0470 finnCap Ltd Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Whitman Howard Tel: +44 20 7659 1225 St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 20 7236 1177 About Savannah Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff. The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".



