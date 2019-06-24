Savannah Resources PLC: Agreement to Acquire the 25% Minority Interest in Mina do Barroso Project, and Agreement to Settle Deferred Consideration of Block 5 Licence in Oman

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or the 'Company'), the resource development company with a portfolio of diversified assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA'), to acquire the minority 25% shareholding in Savannah Lithium Lda, which owns the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal. The Transaction takes Savannah's ownership of the Project to 100% ahead of the completion of the Feasibility Study and a decision to mine. It also has also reached a settlement to cancel the deferred contingent liability of US$3,000,000 in respect of the Block 5 licence in the Sultanate of Oman.
Commenting on the Transaction, Savannah's CEO David Archer, said: "We are delighted to have completed this Acquisition which increases Savannah's stake in the Mina do Barroso Project to 100%. We believe the Project will play a crucial role in securing Europe's new lithium battery supply chain by providing a long-term and reliable source of battery grade spodumene lithium concentrate. As we move into a critical phase in the Project's definition, permitting and financing, we believe the simplified ownership structure has significant benefits, and provides our shareholders with greater exposure to the Project's long-term value.
"The European lithium sector is developing at a very rapid rate. For example, in the short period since we announced our intention to secure the outstanding 25% stake in the Project, the market has witnessed Northvolt AB's successful financing of 'Europe's first homegrown (16GWh) gigafactory' in Sweden and its 50/50 joint venture with Volkswagen to establish a second, 16GWh battery plant in Germany. At the same time, the European Commission has also reaffirmed its commitment to "completing the value chain" with greater financing to be made available for battery metal mining and refining from the EU via the EIB and the EBRD.
"As sole owner of Western Europe's most significant spodumene lithium project, Savannah is ideally placed to become a key player in Europe's new battery market."
Please click on the following link to the complete press release: http://www.savannahresources.com/cms/wp- content/uploads/2019/06/Acquisition-of-Minority-Interest-in-Mina-do-Barroso-and-Agreement-to-Settle- Deferred-Consideration-of-Block-5-Licence-in-Oman.pdf
For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact: