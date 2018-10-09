Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savannah Resources Plc    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC (SAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Savannah Resources : Settlement of Portuguese Project Deferred Consideration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:28am CEST

Savannah Resources Plc

Settlement of Portuguese Project Deferred Consideration

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the AIM quoted resource development company, announces that it has commenced the settlement of the second, and final, deferred consideration tranche in accordance with the terms of the acquisition of the Company's portfolio of Portuguese projects in May 2017, which includes the flagship Mina do Barroso Project ('Milestone 2').

Issue of Milestone 2 Deferred Consideration - Further Detail

In accordance with the share purchase agreement dated 24 May 2017 between the Company and the vendors of the Company's Portuguese lithium portfolio, the Company has commenced the settlement of the Milestone 2 deferred consideration of AUD1.5M cash and the issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") which will be subject to orderly market provisions for six months ('Deferred Equity Consideration'). The Milestone 2 payment was triggered following the Company's announcement dated 10 September 2018, in which Savannah reported Western Europe's largest JORC-compliant spodumene lithium Mineral Resource of 20.1Mt at 1.04% Li2O. This comprises a further JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 7.5Mt at no less than 1% Li2O in excess of the Milestone 1 target (initial JORC-compliant Mineral Resource exceeding 7.5Mt at greater than 1% Li2O, which was announced on 26 February 2018 and settled in March 2018). Settlement of Milestone 2 represents the full and final satisfaction of the consideration payable to the Vendors. The Deferred Equity Consideration will be issued at 6.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

Voting Rights and Regulatory Information

Application will be made for the 20,000,000 Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will commence at 8:00am on or around 12 October 2018.

AN ENERGY METALS GROUP

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

AIM: SAV

9 October 2018

Following Admission, the total issued share capital will consist of 881,316,795 Ordinary Shares. As such, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 881,316,795 Ordinary Shares. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following the issue of the Deferred Equity Consideration Slipstream Resources Investments Pty Ltd will hold 45,000,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 5.1% of the Company's issued share capital, with voting rights, following Admission.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

**ENDS**

CONTACT US

For further information please visitwww.savannahresources.comor contact:

David Archer

Savannah Resources plc

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Hignell / Dugald J. Carlean

Northland Capital Partners

Tel: +44 20 3861 6625

(Nominated Adviser)

Limited

Christopher Raggett / Camille

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Gochez (Broker)

Grant Barker (Equity Adviser)

Whitman Howard

Tel: +44 020 7659 1225

Charlotte Page / Lottie Wadham

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

(Financial PR)

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of our staff and the communities we work with.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: AFM, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:27:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
08:28aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : Settlement of Portuguese Project Deferred Consideration
PU
09/25Exclusive - Portugal to launch tender of lithium exploration licences this ye..
RE
09/24SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Applies For Mining Permit As Interim Loss Narrows
AQ
09/22SAVANNAH RESOURCES : submits mining lease application in Mozambique as half year..
AQ
09/21SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Additional Mining Lease Application Submitted, Heavy Minera..
PU
09/04SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Secondary Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PU
08/23SAVANNAH RESOURCES : PDMR Notification
PU
08/15SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Non-core Portuguese Exploration Licence Applications Status..
PU
08/13SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Grant of Warrants and PDMR Notification
PU
07/24SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Primero Group Appointed to Develop the Mina do Barroso Feas..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,70 M
Net income 2018 -2,70 M
Finance 2018 8,10 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 57,7 M
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Stuart Archer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer
Dale John Ferguson Executive Director & Technical Director
Maqbool bin Ali Sultan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC1.13%76
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-10.58%32 677
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 822
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 356
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-24.88%10 034
BOLIDEN AB-10.11%7 476
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.