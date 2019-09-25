Savannah Resources : Significant Maiden Co-Product Mineral Resource Estimate at Grandao

Co-product Opportunity

As part of the planned production of the spodumene concentrate from pegmatite rock at Mina do Barroso, there will be a number of potential industrial mineral co-products that can be produced and marketed to supply the glass and ceramic producers in Portugal and Spain. Mina do Barroso is geographically well positioned to supply these markets with suitable pegmatite material available for the duration of the project (currently expected to be in the range of 10-15yrs).

It is envisaged that the majority of co-products will be recovered from the tailings stream of the proposed lithium production. However, it is also likely that bulk pegmatite products can also be marketed from material that is not processed for lithium production. This is currently occurring on a small scale at the Aldeia and NOA deposits.

A flow sheet for tailings processing developed by Nagrom Laboratory in Perth WA, has been able to demonstrate that by using conventional flotation techniques, Savannah's pegmatite material can produce four feldspar and quartz products which are suitable for use in a range of both glass and ceramic applications. The product specifications that can be produced are:

Fine Grade Feldspar: Bulk tailings product from the process of concentrating spodumene bearing pegmatites and for use in ceramics; glass; paints; polymers and welding rods

High Grade Feldspar : Superior quality sodium, potassium feldspar refined from pegmatite tailings for use in ceramics; glass; paints; polymers and welding rods

: Superior quality sodium, potassium feldspar refined from pegmatite tailings for use in ceramics; glass; paints; polymers and welding rods Coarse Grade Feldspar : Feldspathic pegmatite produced by traditional blasting and crushing techniques sold as bulk rock for use in Flux for ceramics (tiles, earthenware, sanitaryware, glaze)

: Feldspathic pegmatite produced by traditional blasting and crushing techniques sold as bulk rock for use in Flux for ceramics (tiles, earthenware, sanitaryware, glaze) Fine Quartz : High quality quartz refined from Portuguese pegmatite tailings for use in ceramics; glass; paints and polymers

Methodology

There are a number of methods which can be used to establish the mineral composition of the pegmatites. Savannah has used a combination of methods to produce a cost-effective procedure to determine the quantity and grade of material that would be available for co-product marketing. Geological logging and quantitative x-ray diffraction ("XRD") analysis has demonstrated that the pegmatite bodies at Mina do Barroso are comprised largely of silicate minerals with an overall average composition of albite (38%), quartz (27%), spodumene (12%), muscovite (12%) and microcline (10%). Undetermined minerals accounted for 1.5% of the rock mass.

While XRD analysis is the most accurate method for mineral determination, it is cost prohibitive to complete XRD analysis on the required number of samples needed for resource estimation. In certain circumstances it is possible to calculate mineral content in a sample from the elemental or oxide analyses ("normative mineralogy") using oxide multipliers to calculate the mineral content, if that element is present only in that particular mineral. In the case of the Mina do Barroso spodumene pegmatites, Sodium (Na) occurs only in albite and Li occurs only in spodumene, so these elemental assays can be used to calculate the content of those minerals. Muscovite and microcline have similar chemical composition but are the only minerals that contain potassium (K) in the composition so the K assay