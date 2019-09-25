Savannah Resources : Significant Maiden Co-Product Mineral Resource Estimate at Grandao
09/25/2019 | 02:39am EDT
25t h S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9
Significant Maiden Co-Product Mineral Resource Estimate
Grandao Lithium Deposit
Highlights:
Co-productMineral Resource estimates completed at Grandao with an initial resource of 14.4Mt containing 4.79Mt of quartz and 6.11Mt of feldspar
Grandao forms part of Savannah's Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, located in northern Portugal, and the Company's flagship asset and Europe's most significant spodumene lithium deposit, with a Mineral Resource Estimate currently standing at 27Mt @ 1.06% Li20
Metallurgical test work demonstrates successful recovery of saleable products used in the local ceramic and glass industries
Co-productMineral Resources are wholly contained within existing lithium Mineral Resource model
The Mineral Resource is expected to expand once calculations for the NOA, Reservatorio, Pinheiro and Aldeia deposits are also included
By-productshave the potential to provide a significant additional income stream to add to that generated from the sale of lithium spodumene concentrates
Marketing studies concluded that prices for Mina do Barroso co-products could be significantly higher than reported in the 2018 Scoping Study, with feldspar at US$65-100/t vs. US$39/t, quartz at US$60- 100/t vs. US$33/t and a bulk tail at US$40-45/t
Glass and ceramics are two of the biggest global markets for feldspar and quartz and Mina do Barroso is geographically well positioned to supply markets in Portugal, Spain and other European countries
Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah' or 'the Company'), the resource development company, is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource estimate for co-products (quartz and feldspar) from the spodumene bearing pegmatites at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project ('Mina do Barroso' or the 'Project'). The co-product Mineral Resource estimate is based on the same geological models used in the recent resource estimate for lithium of 27.0Mt @ 1.06% Li20 announced 31 May 2019. The resource estimate was completed by an independent consultant and is based on normative mineralogy assessments and is reported in accordance with the JORC code 2012 edition (Figure 1 and Table 1).
David Archer, Savannah's Chief Executive Officer said; "Savannah's CEO, David Archer, said:"Today's Mineral Resource Estimate forco-productsis another important milestone achievement for Savannah and further enhances the commercial appeal and robustness of the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, which is leading the way as Europe's most immediate producer of high quality, lithium feedstocks and has the ability to anchor the fast growing battery and Electric Vehicle industries of the continent with a supply of this strategic battery metal.
"The co-products will be produced in a region where quarrying of feldspar and quartz is a traditional industry supplying vibrant ceramic and glass industries locally, nationally and more widely in the EU. They will not only help our bottom line but will help to reduce the volumes of materials that will need to be emplaced as waste on site thereby reducing our environmental footprint and costs. Discussions are underway with potential offtake and JV partners to advance the co-product opportunity."
Mineral Resource Summary
Table 1. Co-product Mineral Resource Estimation Summary
Deposit
Resource
Tonnes
Quartz
Feldspar
Classification
Mt
Grade %
Mt
Grade %
Mt
Measured
7.1
32.6
2.32
42.8
3.05
Grandao
Indicated
6.3
34.6
2.17
42.6
2.67
Inferred
1.0
30.9
0.30
40.3
0.39
Total
14.4
33.4
4.79
42.6
6.11
Figure 1. Mina do Barroso Project Summary Map showing key deposits and drilling completed to date
Co-product Opportunity
As part of the planned production of the spodumene concentrate from pegmatite rock at Mina do Barroso, there will be a number of potential industrial mineral co-products that can be produced and marketed to supply the glass and ceramic producers in Portugal and Spain. Mina do Barroso is geographically well positioned to supply these markets with suitable pegmatite material available for the duration of the project (currently expected to be in the range of 10-15yrs).
It is envisaged that the majority of co-products will be recovered from the tailings stream of the proposed lithium production. However, it is also likely that bulk pegmatite products can also be marketed from material that is not processed for lithium production. This is currently occurring on a small scale at the Aldeia and NOA deposits.
A flow sheet for tailings processing developed by Nagrom Laboratory in Perth WA, has been able to demonstrate that by using conventional flotation techniques, Savannah's pegmatite material can produce four feldspar and quartz products which are suitable for use in a range of both glass and ceramic applications. The product specifications that can be produced are:
Fine Grade Feldspar: Bulk tailings product from the process of concentrating spodumene bearing pegmatites and for use in ceramics; glass; paints; polymers and welding rods
High Grade Feldspar: Superior quality sodium, potassium feldspar refined from pegmatite tailings for use in ceramics; glass; paints; polymers and welding rods
Coarse Grade Feldspar: Feldspathic pegmatite produced by traditional blasting and crushing techniques sold as bulk rock for use in Flux for ceramics (tiles, earthenware, sanitaryware, glaze)
Fine Quartz: High quality quartz refined from Portuguese pegmatite tailings for use in ceramics; glass; paints and polymers
Methodology
There are a number of methods which can be used to establish the mineral composition of the pegmatites. Savannah has used a combination of methods to produce a cost-effective procedure to determine the quantity and grade of material that would be available for co-product marketing. Geological logging and quantitative x-ray diffraction ("XRD") analysis has demonstrated that the pegmatite bodies at Mina do Barroso are comprised largely of silicate minerals with an overall average composition of albite (38%), quartz (27%), spodumene (12%), muscovite (12%) and microcline (10%). Undetermined minerals accounted for 1.5% of the rock mass.
While XRD analysis is the most accurate method for mineral determination, it is cost prohibitive to complete XRD analysis on the required number of samples needed for resource estimation. In certain circumstances it is possible to calculate mineral content in a sample from the elemental or oxide analyses ("normative mineralogy") using oxide multipliers to calculate the mineral content, if that element is present only in that particular mineral. In the case of the Mina do Barroso spodumene pegmatites, Sodium (Na) occurs only in albite and Li occurs only in spodumene, so these elemental assays can be used to calculate the content of those minerals. Muscovite and microcline have similar chemical composition but are the only minerals that contain potassium (K) in the composition so the K assay
can provide a limit to the total muscovite and microcline assemblage but is only of limited use in defining the proportion of each of those minerals. All minerals in the pegmatite contain silica (Si), so the SiO2 assay cannot be used to define quartz content.
SAV has conducted two programmes of multi-element analysis of drilling samples using x-ray florescence ("XRF") analysis to quantify oxide concentrations within the Grandao pegmatite. A total of 127 individual drilling samples were re-assayed using XRF. In addition, 141 sample composites (representing 2,020m of drilling) were prepared and analysed to provide multi-element data throughout the pegmatite. The results of these various samples have been used to prepare normative mineralogy calculations to determine the mineral composition of the samples.
To calibrate the results from the normative mineralogy, the results from the quantitative XRD analysis were used to apply regression formulas and correction factors. The methodology for deriving mineral compositions from assay data for the main pegmatite minerals is summarised as follows and shown in Table 2:
Spodumene - excellent correlation of spodumene with assayed Li2O allows the proportion of spodumene to be accurately determined by normative mineralogy based on Li2O analysis;
Albite - good correlation of albite with assayed Na2O although the normative calculation underestimates albite content (likely due to presence of Ca or Mg in feldspar lattice) so a positive correction factor (+17%) has been derived from XRD comparisons;
Microcline - Regression of XRD results shows good correlation of microcline with K2O assay. Regression formula can be applied to K2O analyses to determine microcline content;
Muscovite - reasonable correlation between muscovite and microcline in XRD has allowed a ratio of microcline to muscovite to be determined;
Muscovite and microcline - factor applied to limit total microcline+muscovite content to match available K2O in assays so a small negative correction factor (-4%) has been applied;
Other minerals - XRD shows 1.5% of rock mass to be other undetermined minerals;
Quartz - the proportion of the rock mass calculated by subtracting the other elements from the total mass.
Table 2: Normative Mineralogy for Grandao
Mineral
Deposit Composition
Spodumene
11.5%
Albite (Feldspar)
34.3%
Microcline (Feldspar)
8.3%
Muscovite (mica)
10.8%
Quartz
33.6%
The results of QEMSCAN analysis were available for five samples. These were used as a further check on the normative mineralogy and were found to support the calculated data.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The Mineral Resource Estimate of Co-products for the Grandao Lithium Deposit has been completed by Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd, an external and independent mining consultancy - http://www.paynegeo.com.au. The Grandao deposit forms part of Savannah's Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, located in northern Portugal.
The Mineral Resource Estimate has been classified as Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012 Edition and is summarised in Appendix 1.
Table 3. Co-product Mineral Resource Summary (rounding discrepancies may occur)
Resource
Tonnes
Quartz
Feldspar
Deposit
Classification
Grade
Grade
Mt
Mt
Mt
%
%
Measured
7.1
32.6
2.32
42.8
3.05
Grandao
Indicated
6.3
34.6
2.17
42.6
2.67
Inferred
1.0
30.9
0.30
40.3
0.39
Total
14.4
33.4
4.79
42.6
6.11
The Grandao deposit comprises two main pegmatite intrusions. The upper part of the deposit occurs within a broad, shallow dipping pegmatite body with a typical thickness of 20m-40m. The lower portion is a steep dipping dyke, which is 15m-20m in true width striking north south. In addition, minor parallel lenses of pegmatite are also included in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Both main pegmatite zones remain open either along strike or down plunge.
Geology
At Mina do Barroso, lithium mineralisation occurs predominantly in the form of spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are hosted in metapelitic and mica schists, and occasionally carbonate schists of upper Ordovician to lower Devonian age. The main Grandao pegmatite is a flat-lying, tabular zone defined over an area of 600m north-south and 980m east-west and varies in thickness from 10m-60m. It is very close to surface and is visible in outcrop over a significant area. A lower zone of mineralisation is also present at Grandao, hosted in a north-south trending steep- dipping, tabular pegmatite dyke 15m-20m in true width (Figure 2).
