Savannah Resources : finnCap Research Note

11 August 2020

f i n n C a p R e s e a r c h N o t e

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV), the resource development company, is pleased to announce that its joint broker finnCap has written a comprehensive research report about Savannah and in particular its Mina do Barroso Lithium Project based in Portugal.

To view finnCap's research note, please visit the finnCap Research Portal http://www.savannahresources.com/investor-relations/research/

