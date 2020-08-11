Log in
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/11 04:42:34 am
2.1975 GBX   -0.11%
Savannah Resources : finnCap Research Note

08/11/2020 | 06:09am EDT

11 August 2020

f i n n C a p R e s e a r c h N o t e

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV), the resource development company, is pleased to announce that its joint broker finnCap has written a comprehensive research report about Savannah and in particular its Mina do Barroso Lithium Project based in Portugal.

To view finnCap's research note, please visit the finnCap Research Portal http://www.savannahresources.com/investor-relations/research/

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.comor contact:

Savannah Resources PLC

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Archer, CEO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor)

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 1698

James Joyce/ Matt Chan (Corporate Finance)

Adam Pollock/ Jasper Berry (Corporate Broking)

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

Charlotte Page / Cosima Akerman

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:08:07 UTC
