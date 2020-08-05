Savara : to Present at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference to be Held Virtually

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Neville, will present at the virtual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required for the webcast. An archived presentation will be available on Savara's website for 30 days.

About Savara

Savara is an orphan lung disease company with a pipeline comprised of three investigational compounds, all of which use an inhaled delivery route. Our lead program, Molgradex, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) and in Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection in both non-cystic fibrosis and cystic fibrosis-affected individuals. Apulmiq is an inhaled ciprofloxacin in Phase 3 development for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). AeroVanc is an inhaled vancomycin in Phase 3 development for persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in people living with cystic fibrosis. Savara’s strategy involves broadening its pipeline through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Our management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005131/en/