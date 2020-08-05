Log in
Savara : to Present at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference to be Held Virtually

08/05/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Neville, will present at the virtual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required for the webcast. An archived presentation will be available on Savara's website for 30 days.

About Savara

Savara is an orphan lung disease company with a pipeline comprised of three investigational compounds, all of which use an inhaled delivery route. Our lead program, Molgradex, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) and in Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection in both non-cystic fibrosis and cystic fibrosis-affected individuals. Apulmiq is an inhaled ciprofloxacin in Phase 3 development for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). AeroVanc is an inhaled vancomycin in Phase 3 development for persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in people living with cystic fibrosis. Savara’s strategy involves broadening its pipeline through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Our management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -51,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 34,5x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 83,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,13 $
Last Close Price 2,10 $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Norman Neville Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taneli Jouhikainen President & Chief Business Officer
David L. Lowrance Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Badrul A. Chowdhury Chief Medical Officer
John Lord Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVARA INC.-53.13%110
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.9.08%88 910
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.92%71 813
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS72.69%65 850
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.65%37 662
GENMAB A/S50.46%23 011
