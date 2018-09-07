Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Savencia    SAVE   FR0000120107

SAVENCIA (SAVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/07 02:54:32 pm
71.8 EUR   -0.83%
02:57pSAVENCIA : 2018 Half-yearly results
PU
12:02pSAVENCIA : Consolidated financial statements as of june 30, 2018
PU
09/03SAVENCIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Savencia : 2018 Half-yearly results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

Thursday September 6, 2018

PRESS RELEASE: 2018 half-yearly results

1.8% net sales organic growth

Key figures (€m)

June 2018

June 2017

Changes in %

Total

Structure

Forex

Growth

Net sales

- Cheese Products

- Other Dairy Products

Current operating profit Operating profit

Net financial expense Taxes on income

Group share of net income Net debt

2,347 1,342 1,067 72 59 -9 -15 32 651

3.1 2.5

2,356 1,331 1,097 104 105 -6 -32

-0.4 0.8 -2.7

1.6 2.9 0.0

-3.7 -2.7 -5.0

1.8 0.8 2.4

4.4 4.4

62 413

The half-yearly financial statements have been subject to limited review by the company's statutory auditors whose report is in the process of emission.

The definitions and bases of calculation of aggregates such as changes in Group structure, foreign exchange or organic growth have not evolved in comparison with the previous year; they are defined in the Group's financial report.

Savencia Fromage & Dairy's net sales remain stable at -0.4%, impacted by the decrease in value (-3.7%) of most currencies against the euro. The positive 1.6% scope of consolidation impact reflects the consolidation of our new Russian and South Korean subsidiaries. Like-for-like, consolidated net sales have increased by 1.8% compared to the previous year.

Organic growth for Cheese Products is 0.8% with contrasting volume trends in Europe and positive International development. The 2.4% organic growth for Other Dairy Products reflects dynamic international markets as well as the strong rise of about 15% in world butter prices. Other Dairy Product growth has however been limited by the 27% contraction of world prices for milk powder.

Current operating profit for the 1st half of 2018 is 31% lower than in 2017, a fall mainly attributable to France and affected by both the steep rise in dairy raw materials prices and the drop in world prices for dairy ingredients. The sales price increases fell short of offsetting these trends in the dairy environment, whence the fall from 4.4% to 3.1% in current consolidated operating margin (a drop of 1.4 percentage points, to 4.7%, for Cheese Products and of 1.0 percentage points, to 1.8%, for Other Dairy Products).

Consolidated operating profit further reflects the impact of the rationalizations announced in Central Europe, within the framework of our ongoing improvement in industrial competitiveness.

Net financial expense increased by €3 million in line with the changes in foreign exchange rates.

The Group's financial position remains solid. The increase in net debt reflects the acquisitions of the past 12 months, which have consolidated Savencia Fromage & Dairy's International "footprint". As of June 30, 2018 the Group's net debt represents 48% of consolidated equity compared with 30% as of June 30, 2017.

Outlook for the second half of 2018

The second half of 2018 will continue to be impacted by market demand, the dairy industry's volatility and foreign exchange.

Confident in its long-term strategy and the work of its teams, Savencia Fromage & Dairy remains focused on optimizing its performance and satisfying its consumers' expectations.

Additional information may be consulted on our website savencia-fromagedairy.com

SAVENCIA SA

42 rue Rieussec, 78223 VIROFLAY Cedex - France - T +33 1 34 58 63 00

A French joint stock company in the form of a Société anonyme with share capital of €14,032,930 847 120 185 RCS Versailles - VAT: FR 46 847 120 185

Disclaimer

Savencia SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVENCIA
02:57pSAVENCIA : 2018 Half-yearly results
PU
12:02pSAVENCIA : Consolidated financial statements as of june 30, 2018
PU
09/03SAVENCIA SA : half-yearly earnings release
05/14SAVENCIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/08SAVENCIA : Net sales for 2017
PU
01/10SAVENCIA : confirms finalizing the acquisition of OAO BELEBEY in Russia
PU
2017SAVENCIA : Activity at the end of September 2017
PU
2017SAVENCIA : Consolidated financial statements as of june 30, 2017
PU
2015BONGRAIN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015BONGRAIN : Activity for the 1st quarter of 2015
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 084 M
EBIT 2018 173 M
Net income 2018 103 M
Debt 2018 536 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 9,86
P/E ratio 2019 8,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 1 016 M
Chart SAVENCIA
Duration : Period :
Savencia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVENCIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 85,6 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Torris Chief Executive Officer
Alex Bongrain Chairman
Olivier de Sigalony Finance Director
Pascal Breton Director
Armand Bongrain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVENCIA-10.31%1 181
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP-30.41%19 910
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-3.45%11 189
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.-5.83%9 722
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 299
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%7 619
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.