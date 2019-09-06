Savencia : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 WITH ANNEXES

C2 02/08/19 V5 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

C2 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 1. Condensed consolidated income statement 6 months In thousands of euro Notes 2019 2018 NET SALES 2 2 427 692 2 347 060 Purchases adjusted for changes in inventory -1 565 129 -1 520 174 Personnel costs -456 583 -443 386 Depreciation and amortization(*) -81 040 -64 587 Other current operating expense -229 846 -246 699 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT 95 094 72 214 Other operating expense 3 -42 200 -13 547 Other operating income 3 4 597 360 TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT 57 491 59 027 Financial expense(*) 4 -17 156 -16 802 Financial income 4 5 495 7 480 Gain or loss on net monetary position 5 656 - Group share of results of associates 6 -766 661 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 45 720 50 366 Income tax expense 7 -19 199 -15 191 Net income from continuing operations 26 521 35 175 NET INCOME 26 521 35 175 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company 27 110 31 576 Non-controlling interests 16 -589 3 599 EARNINGS PER SHARE 8 Attributable to equity holders of the parent company: • basic 1.96 2.27 • diluted 1.94 2.22 For continuing operations: • basic 1.96 2.27 • diluted 1.94 2.22 (*) Reflecting the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 16 (cf. note 10). 1

C2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 months In thousands of euro Notes 2019 2018 NET INCOME 26 521 35 175 Other comprehensive income: Foreign exchange differences(1) 15 620 -16 346 Change in fair value of cash flow hedges, net of taxes(2) -2 949 -3 974 Currency basis spread (hedging)(3) 739 700 Hyperinflation(4) 6 316 - Other changes - 191 Share of associates and joint ventures in recyclable components 167 -45 Total recyclable components of other comprehensive income 19 893 -19 474 Actuarial gains and losses relating to employment benefit plans -9 392 2 933 Other changes - - Share of associates and joint ventures in non-recyclable components -162 56 Total non-recyclable components of other comprehensive income -9 554 2 989 Total other comprehensive income net of tax 14 10 339 -16 485 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF TAXE 36 860 18 690 Group share 37 594 15 018 Non-controlling interests 16 -734 3 672 Mainly relating to the following foreign currencies: RUB, USD and ARS. Mainly relating to hedging of interest rates and raw materials. Exclusion of the currency basis spread for hedging instruments under IFRS 9 (cf. note 14). Hyperinflation adjustment for Argentina. The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 2

C2 2. Consolidated statement of financial position ASSETS In thousands of euro Notes June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Intangible assets 9 530 696 532 536 Property, plant and equipment 9 1 012 329 1 013 593 Leasehold rights of use 10 65 414 8 993 Other financial assets 29 435 29 954 Investments in associates 6 131 957 132 729 Non-current derivative financial instruments 21 444 11 462 Deferred tax assets 47 715 43 080 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1 838 990 1 772 347 Inventories and work in progress 11 607 292 517 480 Trade and other receivables 845 165 828 892 Tax receivable 51 235 50 167 Current derivative financial instruments 19 5 961 5 819 Other current financial assets 12 22 356 12 157 Cash and cash equivalents 13 550 188 471 936 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2 082 197 1 886 451 TOTAL ASSETS 3 921 187 3 658 798 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES In thousands of euro Notes June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Paid-in capital 80 326 89 288 Reserves 15 -89 932 -94 115 Retained earnings 1 317 736 1 296 678 GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY 1 308 130 1 291 851 Non-controlling interests 16 101 865 104 468 TOTAL EQUITY 1 409 995 1 396 319 Provisions 17 138 514 130 913 Non-current financial borrowings 18 335 054 335 026 Non-current lease liabilities 10 44 390 7 876 Other non-current liabilities 38 892 40 189 Non-current derivative financial instruments 19 23 072 11 492 Deferred tax liabilities 46 854 49 884 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 626 776 575 380 Trade and other payables 956 022 954 156 Tax payable 13 944 18 983 Current derivative financial instruments 2 243 2 869 Bank borrowings 18 891 269 710 091 Current lease liabilities 10 20 938 1 000 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1 884 416 1 687 099 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2 511 192 2 262 479 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3 921 187 3 658 798 The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 3

C2 3. Consolidated statement of cash flows 6 months In thousands of euro Notes 2019 2018 Net income from continuing operations 26 521 35 175 Income tax expense 7 19 199 15 191 Depreciation and amortization 81 040 64 587 Gains and losses on disposal of assets -842 533 Group share of results of associates 6 766 -661 Net financial expense 7 809 5 971 Other non-cash income and expense 29 527 18 200 Gross operating margin 164 020 138 996 Interest paid(1) -12 497 -10 706 Interest received 4 248 4 781 Income tax paid -29 346 -22 577 Change in working capital -109 900 -101 013 Net cash flow from operating activities for continuing operations 16 525 9 481 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 16 525 9 481 Acquisition of subsidiaries, operating units and non-controlling -3 -31 770 interests Purchase of tangible and intangible non-current assets 2 -72 456 -76 708 Proceeds from disposal of assets 2 632 1 423 Acquisition/disposal of financial assets and changes in other current -12 736 -20 063 financial assets Dividends received (including dividends received from associates) 6 11 1 260 Net cash flow from investment associated with continuing operations Net cash flow from investment associated with operations discontinued or in process of sale -82 552 -125 858 -- NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -82 552 -125 858 Net cash flow from financing activities Purchase and sale of treasury shares -8 962 934 Proceeds of borrowings 18 175 926 94 005 Repayment of borrowings(2) 18 -23 584 -11 940 Dividends paid -15 431 -22 004 Net cash flow from financing activities for continuing operations 127 949 60 995 Net cash flow from financing activities for operations - - discontinued or in process of sale NET CASH FLOW FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES Impact of foreign exchange differences Net change in cash and cash equivalents Reclassification of cash and cash equivalents for operations discontinued or in process of sale 127 949 60 995 1 450 3 276 63 372 -52 106 - -7 OPENING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 13 318 762 322 860 CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 13 382 134 270 748 Including, in 2019, €1.5 million for interest on leasehold obligations. Including, in 2019, €11.8 million for the settlement of lease liabilities. The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 4

