Savencia : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 WITH ANNEXES

C2
02/08/19 V5
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019
1. Condensed consolidated income statement
|
|
|
|
6 months
|
|
In thousands of euro
|
Notes
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
NET SALES
|
2
|
|
2 427 692
|
|
|
2 347 060
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases adjusted for changes in inventory
|
|
|
-1 565 129
|
|
|
-1 520 174
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
|
-456 583
|
|
|
-443 386
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization(*)
|
|
|
-81 040
|
|
|
-64 587
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current operating expense
|
|
|
-229 846
|
|
|
-246 699
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
|
95 094
|
|
|
72 214
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expense
|
3
|
|
-42 200
|
|
|
-13 547
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
3
|
|
4 597
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
|
57 491
|
|
|
59 027
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial expense(*)
|
4
|
|
-17 156
|
|
|
-16 802
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
4
|
|
5 495
|
|
|
7 480
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain or loss on net monetary position
|
5
|
|
656
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share of results of associates
|
6
|
|
-766
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
|
|
45 720
|
|
|
50 366
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
|
-19 199
|
|
|
-15 191
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
|
|
26 521
|
|
|
35 175
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
26 521
|
|
|
35 175
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company
|
|
|
27 110
|
|
|
31 576
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
16
|
|
-589
|
|
|
3 599
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
basic
|
1.96
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
diluted
|
1.94
|
2.22
|
For continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
basic
|
1.96
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
diluted
|
1.94
|
2.22
(*) Reflecting the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 16 (cf. note 10).
C2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
6 months
|
|
In thousands of euro
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
NET INCOME
|
|
26 521
|
|
35 175
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange differences(1)
|
|
15 620
|
|
-16 346
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of cash flow hedges, net of taxes(2)
|
|
-2 949
|
|
-3 974
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency basis spread (hedging)(3)
|
|
739
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hyperinflation(4)
|
|
6 316
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
|
-
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of associates and joint ventures in recyclable components
|
|
167
|
|
-45
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total recyclable components of other comprehensive income
|
|
19 893
|
|
-19 474
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses relating to employment benefit plans
|
|
-9 392
|
|
2 933
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of associates and joint ventures in non-recyclable components
|
|
-162
|
|
56
|
Total non-recyclable components of other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
-9 554
|
|
2 989
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income net of tax
|
14
|
10 339
|
|
-16 485
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF TAXE
|
|
36 860
|
|
18 690
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share
|
|
37 594
|
|
15 018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
16
|
-734
|
|
3 672
-
Mainly relating to the following foreign currencies: RUB, USD and ARS.
-
Mainly relating to hedging of interest rates and raw materials.
-
Exclusion of the currency basis spread for hedging instruments under IFRS 9 (cf. note 14).
-
Hyperinflation adjustment for Argentina.
The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C2
2. Consolidated statement of financial position
ASSETS
|
In thousands of euro
|
Notes
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Intangible assets
|
9
|
530 696
|
532 536
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
1 012 329
|
1 013 593
|
|
|
|
|
Leasehold rights of use
|
10
|
65 414
|
8 993
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
29 435
|
29 954
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in associates
|
6
|
131 957
|
132 729
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current derivative financial instruments
|
|
21 444
|
11 462
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
47 715
|
43 080
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
1 838 990
|
1 772 347
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories and work in progress
|
11
|
607 292
|
517 480
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
845 165
|
828 892
|
|
|
|
|
Tax receivable
|
|
51 235
|
50 167
|
|
|
|
|
Current derivative financial instruments
|
19
|
5 961
|
5 819
|
|
|
|
|
Other current financial assets
|
12
|
22 356
|
12 157
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
13
|
550 188
|
471 936
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
2 082 197
|
1 886 451
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
3 921 187
|
3 658 798
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thousands of euro
|
Notes
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
80 326
|
89 288
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
15
|
-89 932
|
-94 115
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1 317 736
|
1 296 678
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY
|
|
1 308 130
|
1 291 851
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
16
|
101 865
|
104 468
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
1 409 995
|
1 396 319
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
17
|
138 514
|
130 913
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current financial borrowings
|
18
|
335 054
|
335 026
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current lease liabilities
|
10
|
44 390
|
7 876
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
38 892
|
40 189
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current derivative financial instruments
|
19
|
23 072
|
11 492
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
46 854
|
49 884
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
626 776
|
575 380
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
956 022
|
954 156
|
|
|
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
13 944
|
18 983
|
|
|
|
|
Current derivative financial instruments
|
|
2 243
|
2 869
|
|
|
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
18
|
891 269
|
710 091
|
|
|
|
|
Current lease liabilities
|
10
|
20 938
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
1 884 416
|
1 687 099
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
2 511 192
|
2 262 479
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
3 921 187
|
3 658 798
The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C2
3. Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
|
|
|
6 months
|
|
In thousands of euro
|
Notes
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
|
|
26 521
|
|
|
35 175
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
|
19 199
|
|
|
15 191
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
81 040
|
|
|
64 587
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains and losses on disposal of assets
|
|
|
-842
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share of results of associates
|
6
|
|
766
|
|
|
-661
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial expense
|
|
|
7 809
|
|
|
5 971
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-cash income and expense
|
|
|
29 527
|
|
|
18 200
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross operating margin
|
|
|
164 020
|
|
|
138 996
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid(1)
|
|
|
-12 497
|
|
|
-10 706
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
|
|
4 248
|
|
|
4 781
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax paid
|
|
|
-29 346
|
|
|
-22 577
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in working capital
|
|
|
-109 900
|
|
|
-101 013
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from operating activities for continuing operations
|
|
|
16 525
|
|
|
9 481
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
16 525
|
|
|
9 481
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries, operating units and non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
|
|
-31 770
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of tangible and intangible non-current assets
|
2
|
|
-72 456
|
|
|
-76 708
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of assets
|
|
|
2 632
|
|
|
1 423
|
Acquisition/disposal of financial assets and changes in other current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12 736
|
|
|
-20 063
|
financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends received (including dividends received from associates)
|
6
|
|
11
|
|
|
1 260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from investment associated with continuing operations
Net cash flow from investment associated with operations discontinued or in process of sale
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
-82 552
|
|
-125 858
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase and sale of treasury shares
|
|
|
-8 962
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds of borrowings
|
18
|
|
175 926
|
|
94 005
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of borrowings(2)
|
18
|
|
-23 584
|
|
-11 940
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
-15 431
|
|
-22 004
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from financing activities for continuing operations
|
|
|
127 949
|
|
60 995
|
Net cash flow from financing activities for operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
discontinued or in process of sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CASH FLOW FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Impact of foreign exchange differences
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Reclassification of cash and cash equivalents for operations discontinued or in process of sale
|
127 949
|
60 995
|
|
|
1 450
|
3 276
|
|
|
63 372
|
-52 106
|
|
|
-
|
-7
|
|
|
OPENING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
13
|
318 762
|
322 860
|
|
|
|
|
CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
13
|
382 134
|
270 748
|
|
|
|
-
Including, in 2019, €1.5 million for interest on leasehold obligations.
-
Including, in 2019, €11.8 million for the settlement of lease liabilities.
The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
