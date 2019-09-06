Log in
SAVENCIA

(SAVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/06 11:35:02 am
65.8 EUR   --.--%
SAVENCIA : Consolidated financial statements as of june 30, 2019 with annexes
PU
09/05SAVENCIA : 2019 half-yearly results
PU
06/21SAVENCIA : actions et droits de vote au 31 mai 2019
AQ
Savencia : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 WITH ANNEXES

09/06/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

C2

02/08/19 V5

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

C2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

1. Condensed consolidated income statement

6 months

In thousands of euro

Notes

2019

2018

NET SALES

2

2 427 692

2 347 060

Purchases adjusted for changes in inventory

-1 565 129

-1 520 174

Personnel costs

-456 583

-443 386

Depreciation and amortization(*)

-81 040

-64 587

Other current operating expense

-229 846

-246 699

CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT

95 094

72 214

Other operating expense

3

-42 200

-13 547

Other operating income

3

4 597

360

TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT

57 491

59 027

Financial expense(*)

4

-17 156

-16 802

Financial income

4

5 495

7 480

Gain or loss on net monetary position

5

656

-

Group share of results of associates

6

-766

661

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

45 720

50 366

Income tax expense

7

-19 199

-15 191

Net income from continuing operations

26 521

35 175

NET INCOME

26 521

35 175

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company

27 110

31 576

Non-controlling interests

16

-589

3 599

EARNINGS PER SHARE

8

Attributable to equity holders of the parent company:

basic

1.96

2.27

diluted

1.94

2.22

For continuing operations:

basic

1.96

2.27

diluted

1.94

2.22

(*) Reflecting the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 16 (cf. note 10).

1

C2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6 months

In thousands of euro

Notes

2019

2018

NET INCOME

26 521

35 175

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign exchange differences(1)

15 620

-16 346

Change in fair value of cash flow hedges, net of taxes(2)

-2 949

-3 974

Currency basis spread (hedging)(3)

739

700

Hyperinflation(4)

6 316

-

Other changes

-

191

Share of associates and joint ventures in recyclable components

167

-45

Total recyclable components of other comprehensive income

19 893

-19 474

Actuarial gains and losses relating to employment benefit plans

-9 392

2 933

Other changes

-

-

Share of associates and joint ventures in non-recyclable components

-162

56

Total non-recyclable components of other comprehensive

income

-9 554

2 989

Total other comprehensive income net of tax

14

10 339

-16 485

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF TAXE

36 860

18 690

Group share

37 594

15 018

Non-controlling interests

16

-734

3 672

  1. Mainly relating to the following foreign currencies: RUB, USD and ARS.
  2. Mainly relating to hedging of interest rates and raw materials.
  3. Exclusion of the currency basis spread for hedging instruments under IFRS 9 (cf. note 14).
  4. Hyperinflation adjustment for Argentina.

The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

C2

2. Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS

In thousands of euro

Notes

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Intangible assets

9

530 696

532 536

Property, plant and equipment

9

1 012 329

1 013 593

Leasehold rights of use

10

65 414

8 993

Other financial assets

29 435

29 954

Investments in associates

6

131 957

132 729

Non-current derivative financial instruments

21 444

11 462

Deferred tax assets

47 715

43 080

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1 838 990

1 772 347

Inventories and work in progress

11

607 292

517 480

Trade and other receivables

845 165

828 892

Tax receivable

51 235

50 167

Current derivative financial instruments

19

5 961

5 819

Other current financial assets

12

22 356

12 157

Cash and cash equivalents

13

550 188

471 936

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2 082 197

1 886 451

TOTAL ASSETS

3 921 187

3 658 798

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

In thousands of euro

Notes

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Paid-in capital

80 326

89 288

Reserves

15

-89 932

-94 115

Retained earnings

1 317 736

1 296 678

GROUP SHARE OF EQUITY

1 308 130

1 291 851

Non-controlling interests

16

101 865

104 468

TOTAL EQUITY

1 409 995

1 396 319

Provisions

17

138 514

130 913

Non-current financial borrowings

18

335 054

335 026

Non-current lease liabilities

10

44 390

7 876

Other non-current liabilities

38 892

40 189

Non-current derivative financial instruments

19

23 072

11 492

Deferred tax liabilities

46 854

49 884

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

626 776

575 380

Trade and other payables

956 022

954 156

Tax payable

13 944

18 983

Current derivative financial instruments

2 243

2 869

Bank borrowings

18

891 269

710 091

Current lease liabilities

10

20 938

1 000

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1 884 416

1 687 099

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2 511 192

2 262 479

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3 921 187

3 658 798

The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

C2

3. Consolidated statement of cash flows

6 months

In thousands of euro

Notes

2019

2018

Net income from continuing operations

26 521

35 175

Income tax expense

7

19 199

15 191

Depreciation and amortization

81 040

64 587

Gains and losses on disposal of assets

-842

533

Group share of results of associates

6

766

-661

Net financial expense

7 809

5 971

Other non-cash income and expense

29 527

18 200

Gross operating margin

164 020

138 996

Interest paid(1)

-12 497

-10 706

Interest received

4 248

4 781

Income tax paid

-29 346

-22 577

Change in working capital

-109 900

-101 013

Net cash flow from operating activities for continuing operations

16 525

9 481

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

16 525

9 481

Acquisition of subsidiaries, operating units and non-controlling

-3

-31 770

interests

Purchase of tangible and intangible non-current assets

2

-72 456

-76 708

Proceeds from disposal of assets

2 632

1 423

Acquisition/disposal of financial assets and changes in other current

-12 736

-20 063

financial assets

Dividends received (including dividends received from associates)

6

11

1 260

Net cash flow from investment associated with continuing operations

Net cash flow from investment associated with operations discontinued or in process of sale

-82 552

-125 858

--

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-82 552

-125 858

Net cash flow from financing activities

Purchase and sale of treasury shares

-8 962

934

Proceeds of borrowings

18

175 926

94 005

Repayment of borrowings(2)

18

-23 584

-11 940

Dividends paid

-15 431

-22 004

Net cash flow from financing activities for continuing operations

127 949

60 995

Net cash flow from financing activities for operations

-

-

discontinued or in process of sale

NET CASH FLOW FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Impact of foreign exchange differences

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Reclassification of cash and cash equivalents for operations discontinued or in process of sale

127 949

60 995

1 450

3 276

63 372

-52 106

-

-7

OPENING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

13

318 762

322 860

CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

13

382 134

270 748

  1. Including, in 2019, €1.5 million for interest on leasehold obligations.
  2. Including, in 2019, €11.8 million for the settlement of lease liabilities.

The notes provided are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Savencia SA published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 17:36:05 UTC
