Savencia : Cheeses from SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy awarded at the World Cheese Awards

Tuesday November 5th; 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Rogue River Blue Cheese, an American cheese of the French group

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy, awarded 2019's Best Cheese in the World!

The title of "2019's Best Cheese in the World" was awarded, amongst 3,800 cheeses from 42 countries, to the Rogue River Blue Cheese produced by Rogue Creamery in Oregon USA.

This American cheese company, certified a B Corp, is part of the

French Group Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

Unique artisan cheese, the Rogue River Blue is an organic blue cheese cellar-ripened for almost a year, hand-wrapped in Syrah vine leaves soaked in pear liqueur. The jury was seduced by its "multiple sensations, balance and both sweet and spicy notes".

The excellence of Savencia Fromage & Dairy's cheeses has been acclaimed by the 2019 32nd edition of the "World Cheese Awards" held in Bergamo, Italy.

15 other Savencia's cheeses won awards:

Gold Awards:

Saint Agur, Esquirrou, St André.

Silver Awards:

Camembert Le Rustique,

