Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Savencia    SAVE   FR0000120107

SAVENCIA

(SAVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savencia : Cheeses from SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy awarded at the World Cheese Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:25am EST

Tuesday November 5th; 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Rogue River Blue Cheese, an American cheese of the French group

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy, awarded 2019's Best Cheese in the World!

The title of "2019's Best Cheese in the World" was awarded, amongst 3,800 cheeses from 42 countries, to the Rogue River Blue Cheese produced by Rogue Creamery in Oregon USA.

This American cheese company, certified a B Corp, is part of the

French Group Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

Unique artisan cheese, the Rogue River Blue is an organic blue cheese cellar-ripened for almost a year, hand-wrapped in Syrah vine leaves soaked in pear liqueur. The jury was seduced by its "multiple sensations, balance and both sweet and spicy notes".

The excellence of Savencia Fromage & Dairy's cheeses has been acclaimed by the 2019 32nd edition of the "World Cheese Awards" held in Bergamo, Italy.

15 other Savencia's cheeses won awards:

  • Gold Awards:
    1. Saint Agur,
    1. Esquirrou,
    1. St André.
  • Silver Awards:
    1. Camembert Le Rustique,
  1. Parmigiano Reggiano Giovanni Ferrari, PDO matured over 24 months, o Parmigiano Reggiano Giovanni Ferrari, PDO matured over 30 months,
    o Organic Parmigiano Reggiano Giovanni Ferrari, PDO matured over 24 months, o Holland Master Gouda Old.
  • Bronze Awards:
  1. Supreme 7oz,
  1. Echo Mountain Blue Cheese, Rogue Creamery, o Roquefort Papillon,
    o Flore de Ronda, Arias o Boffard Reserva, Arias
    o Holland Master Goat Cheese,
    o Holland Master Gouda Extra Matured.

"The World Cheese Awards ceremony is an unmissable international event for the cheese industry collectivity. It has made Savencia and all the teams very proud not only to have received the most prestigious distinction any cheese can win, that of World Champion, but also to have 15 others of its cheeses rewarded. I would like to warmly congratulate our master cheesemakers for the excellence of their know-how and the unique quality of these cheeses", commented Jean-PaulTorris, Savencia Fromage & Dairy's CEO.

About SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is an independent family group, listed on Euronext Paris, a major player in milk processing and the 2nd largest French cheese manufacturer. With a strong international presence, its development is based on brands of cheese specialties (including Caprice des Dieux, St Môret, St Agur), value-added dairy products (Elle & Vire) and regional cheeses (including Papillon, Berthaut, Esquirrou, Holland Master, Ferrari, Rogue Creamery).

Contact : savenciacommunication@lalliance.com.

Disclaimer

Savencia SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVENCIA
04:25aSAVENCIA : Cheeses from SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy awarded at the World Cheese Awa..
PU
09/06SAVENCIA : Consolidated financial statements as of june 30, 2019 with annexes
PU
09/05SAVENCIA : 2019 half-yearly results
PU
06/21SAVENCIA : actions et droits de vote au 31 mai 2019
AQ
05/13SAVENCIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18SAVENCIA : 1st quarter earnings
CO
02/07SAVENCIA : 4th quarter earnings
CO
01/25Lactalis recalls baby milk from Spanish site linked to salmonella
RE
2018SAVENCIA : Annual Report
CO
2018SAVENCIA : Activity at the end of September 2018
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 019 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 80,7 M
Debt 2019 575 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 825 M
Chart SAVENCIA
Duration : Period :
Savencia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVENCIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 78,10  €
Last Close Price 59,20  €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Torris Chief Executive Officer
Alex Bongrain Chairman
Olivier de Sigalony Finance Director
Pascal Breton Director
Armand Bongrain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVENCIA6.09%913
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.28.67%25 985
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED33.33%16 267
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED22.77%10 683
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 671
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group