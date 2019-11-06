Savencia : Cheeses from SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy awarded at the World Cheese Awards

Tuesday November 5th; 2019
Rogue River Blue Cheese, an American cheese of the French group
SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy, awarded 2019's Best Cheese in the World!
The title of "2019's Best Cheese in the World" was awarded, amongst 3,800 cheeses from 42 countries, to the Rogue River Blue Cheese produced by Rogue Creamery in Oregon USA.
This American cheese company, certified a B Corp, is part of the
French Group Savencia Fromage & Dairy.
Unique artisan cheese, the Rogue River Blue is an organic blue cheese cellar-ripened for almost a year, hand-wrapped in Syrah vine leaves soaked in pear liqueur. The jury was seduced by its "multiple sensations, balance and both sweet and spicy notes".
The excellence of Savencia Fromage & Dairy's cheeses has been acclaimed by the 2019 32nd edition of the "World Cheese Awards" held in Bergamo, Italy.
15 other Savencia's cheeses won awards:
Saint Agur,
Esquirrou,
St André.
Silver Awards:
Camembert Le Rustique,
Parmigiano Reggiano Giovanni Ferrari, PDO matured over 24 months, o Parmigiano Reggiano Giovanni Ferrari, PDO matured over 30 months,
o Organic Parmigiano Reggiano Giovanni Ferrari, PDO matured over 24 months, o Holland Master Gouda Old.
Supreme 7oz,
Echo Mountain Blue Cheese, Rogue Creamery, o Roquefort Papillon,
o Flore de Ronda, Arias o Boffard Reserva, Arias
o Holland Master Goat Cheese,
o Holland Master Gouda Extra Matured.
"The World Cheese Awards ceremony is an unmissable international event for the cheese industry collectivity. It has made Savencia and all the teams very proud not only to have received the most prestigious distinction any cheese can win, that of World Champion, but also to have 15 others of its cheeses rewarded. I would like to warmly congratulate our master cheesemakers for the excellence of their know-how and the unique quality of these cheeses", commented Jean-PaulTorris, Savencia Fromage & Dairy's CEO.
About SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy
SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is an independent family group, listed on Euronext Paris, a major player in milk processing and the 2nd largest French cheese manufacturer. With a strong international presence, its development is based on brands of cheese specialties (including Caprice des Dieux, St Môret, St Agur), value-added dairy products (Elle & Vire) and regional cheeses (including Papillon, Berthaut, Esquirrou, Holland Master, Ferrari, Rogue Creamery).
