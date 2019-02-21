Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Draft London Plan Examination: Can the small sites initi…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:38am EST

A range of stakeholders were represented including both inner and outer Councils, the BPF, NHS, housing associations and other smaller groups to discuss the methodology, modelling, deliverability and achievability of the draft new policy.

The Mayor of London has made it no secret that he wants to deliver significantly more homes - AND that doesn't necessarily have to be from the larger strategic site allocations. In particular the GLA are seeking, through their draft policy, to encourage local planning authorities to think differently about housing delivery, than perhaps they have done previously, by giving a presumption in favour of development on small sites delivering 1- 25 homes in accessible areas. The GLA are encouraging Boroughs to bring forward small sites as a new way to deliver London's much needed housing and to diversify house building. The GLA has accepted that the policy H2 is a challenge but, in turn stated that the policy will encourage development in areas where this has not previously occurred.

One of the main points of discussion is whether the policy is actually too prescriptive to be in a strategic development plan. Can the policy be streamlined and left to the boroughs to give a presumption in favour of small scale development? The GLA accepted that perhaps there could be avenues to streamline the policy however if it was left to the local planning authorities, it is unlikely that many would follow through to give the same support to small sites that the Mayor would like to see across London. It is known that quite a few Councils are on record in saying they would resist the GLA approach to small sites.

It was the general feeling from stakeholders that the implications of this policy is however more complex than the GLA are suggesting. As we know, smaller sites often have site specific constraints as well as local objection that often delay the planning and post planning programme which could mean that small sites have a similar or worse delivery programme as strategic sites. In other words just because these sites would be 25 homes or below doesn't necessarily mean that these sites would be brought forward quicker than perhaps larger sites so is this the best way to approach increased housing delivery or do we need a plan B?

Draft Policy H2 is due to apply to accessible sites which includes high Public Transport Accessible Level (PTAL) areas, within town centres and within 800m of a town centre boundary. There was some discussion around the relevance of using PTALs when there are some areas of London where this tool does not accurately reflect the access needs of residents. Debate also circulates around the GLA's justification of using the boundary of the town centre as a measure for increased housing delivery on small sites and whether there should be some focal point of centres which all measurements are taken from. The GLA small sites methodology assumes 1% of the existing stock of houses will increase in density in areas which benefit from PTALs 3 of 6 within 800m of a railway station or tube station or town centre. Many questioned how the methodology had been brought about, as the policy approach resulted in an increase of Borough's small site targets for some by nearly threefold, in which many expressed that these targets are unrealistic and unsupported by evidence that is unachievable without conflicting with other policies in the London Plan. Growth factors are then applied to the notional 1%. There were discussions that the GLA provided no justification or robust evidence on the 1% figure, and that it is solely 'policy driven', which has led to wider concerns amongst Boroughs on how physical and social infrastructure will be met for the new increased targets for housing.

Whilst the current national policy does not seek contributions towards infrastructure it was a key concern of stakeholders that the delivery of much of the Borough's housing delivery from small sites will have an adverse impact on the physical and social infrastructure demands. Like other Boroughs in London, will the Mayor look to introduce a tariff to seek contributions from site providing 1- 9 units subject to viability testing? There was discussions that thought that the Mayor should take a more permissive approach to a tariff style, encouraging London boroughs to make the decision to take this policy approach where there is the need as per the Court of Appeal Order 2016 and the Written Ministerial Statement 2014 to avoid discouraging small scale developers from bringing forward development but others suggested that this would be better at a local level if there is a demonstrated need.

In our view, the small sites initiative has merit to helping to achieve the ambitious GLA housing targets but it is clear that stakeholders believes the small site targets was that the policy targets are unachievable in their current form and will not deliver enough housing to meet the stated targets.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 10:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
05:48aSAVILLS : Matrix One in Swansea welcomes two new occupiers
PU
05:38aDRAFT LONDON PLAN EXAMINATION : Can the small sites initi…
PU
05:13aSAVILLS : Clarification of the Housing Delivery Test
PU
02:53aSAVILLS : GCC investors flock towards new residential project
AQ
02/20SAVILLS : Cape Town among the top tech cities in the world
AQ
02/19SAVILLS : place-shaping & marketing explores BID potent…
PU
02/16SAVILLS : Retail revival in Peterborough as three new occupier…
PU
02/15PAC RESEARCH : is Wales' new planning process delivering?
PU
02/15SAVILLS : expands Workthere to United States
PU
02/15SAVILLS : The twickenham of east london?
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 13,34
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 1 228 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC18.10%1 600
CBRE GROUP25.17%17 088
JONES LANG LASALLE INC29.76%7 512
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.50%7 331
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG5.78%3 042
FIRSTSERVICE CORP23.47%3 007
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.