Government guidance on planning policies re: housing for older people welcomed, but more clarity needed

On Wednesday, the 26th June 2019, the Government released a guide for Council's relating to the preparation of planning policies on housing for older and disabled people.

This guidance was highly anticipated within the retirement living sector but falls short in terms of not providing the clarification that was hoped for and needed to aid the delivery of this type of accommodation.

Aimee Squires, Savills planning says:

'Positively, the guidance clearly sets out that the need to provide housing for older people is critical and that there are many benefits to be derived from providing this type of accommodation. It addresses the type of evidence that can be used to identify the housing needs for older people, how needs can be addressed such as clear policy and indicative figures, how monitoring can be carried out and whether sites should be allocated for housing for older people. It responds to various calls for clearer definitions for older persons housing by defining 'age-restricted general market housing', 'retirement living or sheltered housing', 'extra care housing or housing with care', and 'residential care homes and nursing homes'. It also clarifies how housing for older people should be counted in regards to housing requirements.

What is does not do is provide clarity on the use class of different types of older persons housing and instead leaves it for the local planning authority to consider into which use class a particular development falls i.e. C2 (residential institution) or C3 (dwellinghouse) albeit outlines that the level of care and scale of communal facilities provided should be taken into account when coming to a conclusion. There is no clarity either on the associated affordable housing implications, rather it delegates responsibility to plan makers and decision takers to set out the contributions expected from development. This lack of clarification, and delegation of consideration of use classes to local planning authorities, is likely to mean that delay in the assessment and delivery of schemes for older people is likely to persist at thereby put at risk achieving an adequate supply of the accommodation that is required to respond to our rapidly ageing population.'