Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Government guidance on planning policies re: housing for older people welcomed, but more clarity needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:36am EDT

On Wednesday, the 26th June 2019, the Government released a guide for Council's relating to the preparation of planning policies on housing for older and disabled people.

This guidance was highly anticipated within the retirement living sector but falls short in terms of not providing the clarification that was hoped for and needed to aid the delivery of this type of accommodation.

Aimee Squires, Savills planning says:

'Positively, the guidance clearly sets out that the need to provide housing for older people is critical and that there are many benefits to be derived from providing this type of accommodation. It addresses the type of evidence that can be used to identify the housing needs for older people, how needs can be addressed such as clear policy and indicative figures, how monitoring can be carried out and whether sites should be allocated for housing for older people. It responds to various calls for clearer definitions for older persons housing by defining 'age-restricted general market housing', 'retirement living or sheltered housing', 'extra care housing or housing with care', and 'residential care homes and nursing homes'. It also clarifies how housing for older people should be counted in regards to housing requirements.

What is does not do is provide clarity on the use class of different types of older persons housing and instead leaves it for the local planning authority to consider into which use class a particular development falls i.e. C2 (residential institution) or C3 (dwellinghouse) albeit outlines that the level of care and scale of communal facilities provided should be taken into account when coming to a conclusion. There is no clarity either on the associated affordable housing implications, rather it delegates responsibility to plan makers and decision takers to set out the contributions expected from development. This lack of clarification, and delegation of consideration of use classes to local planning authorities, is likely to mean that delay in the assessment and delivery of schemes for older people is likely to persist at thereby put at risk achieving an adequate supply of the accommodation that is required to respond to our rapidly ageing population.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
11:36aGOVERNMENT GUIDANCE ON PLANNING POLI : housing for older people welcomed, but mo..
PU
04:26aSAVILLS : Birmingham development team scoops ‘Deal of the Year' accolade a..
PU
06/27SAVILLS : Jakarta makes top 20 for resilient cities in global real estate index
AQ
06/25SAVILLS : IM completes sale of iconic 110 St Vincent Street for £48.4m
PU
06/25SAVILLS : Social purpose focus soars for housing providers
PU
06/24SAVILLS : Wales' first ever statutory Strategic Development Plan moves one step ..
PU
06/21SAVILLS : Major reforms to Scotland's planning system agreed by Scottish parliam..
PU
06/21SAVILLS : Value of UK residential operational real estate set to quadruple
PU
06/20SAVILLS : R&D occupiers continue to covet mid-tech units at Cambridge Research P..
PU
06/19SAVILLS : New Head of Food and Farming appointed by Savills Scotland at ‘e..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 769 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 29,41
P/E ratio 2020 12,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 272 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC25.81%1 534
CBRE GROUP26.95%16 728
ZILLOW GROUP INC40.95%9 166
JONES LANG LASALLE INC7.03%6 323
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.18%3 833
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG5.90%3 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About