HATTRICK HIRE: Savills expands Scottish business s…

All three join from Montagu Evans. With 22 years' experience in the property sector, Mike was a Partner at Montagu Evans specialising in office agency and development. Hugh, also previously a Partner, has focussed, and will continue to focus on, office agency, development and occupier services, with 36 years working in the business space sector. Mike and Hugh have been involved in some of Edinburgh's most significant office developments in recent years to include: Quartermile and New Waverley. At Savills, amongst other instructions, they will be working with M&G/ Qmile Group on the delivery of circa 350,000 sq ft of Grade A offices within a mixed use scheme at Haymarket.

Colin has seven years' property experience in Glasgow advising landlords, occupiers and developers. At Savills he will be working on some of the most prestigious office schemes in the city including: Fore Partnership's Cadworks, totalling 94,000 sq ft and the city's first speculative development in recent years; and 285,000 sq ft of grade A offices at One Central, on behalf of Vanguard Real Estate.

Craig Timney, head of Savills Edinburgh, comments: 'Our strategy of recruiting Best in Class individuals remains critical to the continued growth of our business in Scotland and we believe the arrival of Mike and Hugh in Edinburgh, and Colin in Glasgow, will undoubtedly help us to deliver our ambitions.'

David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow, adds: 'By bringing Mike, Hugh and Colin on board we hope it will allow us to offer our clients the very best in Scotland, building on Savills strong national business space network with local knowledge and expertise.'

Savills national business space agency team is strategically placed in London and throughout key regional UK markets in order to monitor and track activity to offer informed and insightful strategic advice to landlord, investor, developer and occupier clients. In Scotland, the new joiners will work alongside David Cobban and Ross Sinclair in Savills Glasgow, Simpson Buglass, Dan Smith and Clare Herriot in Savills Aberdeen and Kate Graham in Edinburgh.