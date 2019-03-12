Savills : 2 Kingsway in Cardiff welcomes St. James's Place Weal…

The wealth management firm has agreed a new lease on the third floor at 2 Kingsway taking approximately 7,000 sq ft (650 sq m). The building has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment and provides Grade A accommodation in the city centre with facilities including showers, bicycle storage and sweeping views of Cardiff Castle and the city.

The letting to St. James's Place Wealth Management follows Monzo agreeing to occupy the first and second floor of 2 Kingsway. The challenger bank acquired 14,000 sq ft (1,300 sq m) and will move into the building in April.

Gary Carver, director in the business space team at Savills Cardiff, comments: 'We are delighted to welcome St James's Place Wealth Management at 2 Kingsway on behalf of our client. The offices have been refurbished to a very high standard and are prominently located opposite Cardiff Castle and it is easy to see why they proved attractive.'

Rhydian Morris of JLL added 'The financial and professional services tenant line-up already committed to the building is a strong testament to the high quality Grade A office refurbishment undertaken by Ardstone Capital. These recent lettings to Monzo and St. James's Place Wealth Management means the building is at 80% occupancy with three profile suites remaining.'

Doherty Baines advised St. James's Place Wealth Management.