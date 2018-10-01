Savills : 2018 is strongest year in a decade for Central London offi…

The firm's research, which includes pre-lets (a letting secured before development commences) and pre-completion lets (a letting occurring during the construction phase), in excess of 50,000 sq ft, reports 20 deals in total year-to-date (YTD). This places 2018 ahead of the next best year, by number of deals, in the last decade - 19 pre-lets in 2016 - with the final quarter still to go and, Savills points towards, at least eight further pre-lets under offer.

Relative to square foot, 2018 has seen 2.96 million sq ft of pre-lets, ahead of the record-breaking 2.74 million sq ft of pre-lets agreed in 2013.

Stuart Lawson, director in the City office leasing team at Savills, comments: 'In the last decade never have we seen so many pre-lets being agreed as we are seeing in the City in 2018. Activity is being driven by a far greater spread of occupier as the City and its environs reinvents itself again and draws occupiers from across London, with tech and media firms among those making very significant long-term commitments to new buildings, alongside traditional City occupiers including those in the insurance and financial sectors.

'These occupiers are being driven by upcoming lease events, continued limited new developments coming on the market and, clearly, a long term belief in London. At the same time, developers are delivering some first class buildings that occupiers and their staff want to work in. In turn, this high level of pre-letting further reduces the supply of available office space on the market in the forthcoming years. '

Ed Betts, co-head of West End offices at Savills, adds: 'Pre-lets are not a new phenomenon in London, but their focus has historically been in the City where large occupiers have in-house real estate teams educated on the nuances of development. In the West End, it has historically been business decision-makers leading office searches, many of whom struggle to visualise development opportunities. However, 2018 has seen more pre-letting activity in the West End than ever before, a direct result of the lack of plausible options in the pipeline but also because take-up is being led real estate-savvy global brands including Facebook and Sony, both of which have committed to new European headquarters in the West End and King's Cross.'