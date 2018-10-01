Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Savills : 2018 is strongest year in a decade for Central London offi…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

The firm's research, which includes pre-lets (a letting secured before development commences) and pre-completion lets (a letting occurring during the construction phase), in excess of 50,000 sq ft, reports 20 deals in total year-to-date (YTD). This places 2018 ahead of the next best year, by number of deals, in the last decade - 19 pre-lets in 2016 - with the final quarter still to go and, Savills points towards, at least eight further pre-lets under offer.

Relative to square foot, 2018 has seen 2.96 million sq ft of pre-lets, ahead of the record-breaking 2.74 million sq ft of pre-lets agreed in 2013.

Stuart Lawson, director in the City office leasing team at Savills, comments: 'In the last decade never have we seen so many pre-lets being agreed as we are seeing in the City in 2018. Activity is being driven by a far greater spread of occupier as the City and its environs reinvents itself again and draws occupiers from across London, with tech and media firms among those making very significant long-term commitments to new buildings, alongside traditional City occupiers including those in the insurance and financial sectors.

'These occupiers are being driven by upcoming lease events, continued limited new developments coming on the market and, clearly, a long term belief in London. At the same time, developers are delivering some first class buildings that occupiers and their staff want to work in. In turn, this high level of pre-letting further reduces the supply of available office space on the market in the forthcoming years. '

Ed Betts, co-head of West End offices at Savills, adds: 'Pre-lets are not a new phenomenon in London, but their focus has historically been in the City where large occupiers have in-house real estate teams educated on the nuances of development. In the West End, it has historically been business decision-makers leading office searches, many of whom struggle to visualise development opportunities. However, 2018 has seen more pre-letting activity in the West End than ever before, a direct result of the lack of plausible options in the pipeline but also because take-up is being led real estate-savvy global brands including Facebook and Sony, both of which have committed to new European headquarters in the West End and King's Cross.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
12:27pSAVILLS : 2018 is strongest year in a decade for Central London offi…
PU
11:37aSAVILLS : Iconic Echo Building in Liverpool sold to overseas investors
PU
09/28SAVILLS : London Supply – a closer look at the numbers
PU
09/28SAVILLS : Acquisition
PU
09/28SAVILLS : The London suburb that has real staying power
AQ
09/27SAVILLS : Appointment at Savills reflects the resurgence of the n…
PU
09/27SAVILLS : The premium of a branded residence
PU
09/27SAVILLS : Upton Lakes and Lodges in Devon comes to market
PU
09/25Problems likely to build in US realty market on trade tensions
AQ
09/25SAVILLS : builds hotels team with appointment of ne…
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03HIGHLY-LEVERAGED CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Undervalued But Risky 
04/13COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : This Spinoff Could Run Out Of Steam 
03/16SAVILLS PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 140 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 12,00
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 1 103 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-21.35%1 437
CBRE GROUP INC1.82%15 019
ZILLOW GROUP INC8.49%8 731
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-3.10%6 549
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC23.92%3 086
FIRSTSERVICE CORP24.11%2 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.