Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/18 11:30:00 am
767.75 GBp   +0.29%
2018AMAZON COM : Investors Drawn to Runner-Up Nashville
DJ
2018SAVILLS PLC : annual earnings release
2017SAVILLS : beats expectations as UK business holds up despite Brexit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Aberdeen sees close to double the number of office let…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:19pm EST

To view Figure one please click here

Availability in Aberdeen currently stands at 2.7 million sq ft, says Savills, of which 940,000 sq ft (87,326 sq m) is Grade A. The firm believes this number will reduce through-out 2019 as market supply begins to tighten. The top rent in 2018 stands at £32.50 per sq ft (£350 per sq m) which was achieved in three separate deals at The Silver Fin Building.

Dan Smith, head of Savills Aberdeen and director in the office agency team, comments: 'An increase in the number of deals demonstrates strengthening levels of stability in Aberdeen's office market with a greater number of smaller deals indicating a market less susceptible to fluctuation from large individual lettings. Despite a divergence of sectors following the oil crash, Aberdeen's economic reliance on oil and gas industries remains and therefore when oil prices increase, take-up and investment volumes also improve. We consequently expect Aberdeen to see significantly higher levels of office take-up during 2019.'

Looking towards 2019, Savills says the year will be shaped by an ongoing 'flight to quality' amongst occupiers in the city. The change of use of functionally or economically obsolete buildings - driven by vacant rates liabilities and continually evolving regulations in relation to energy performance - will further decrease supply levels. Examples of offices going to alternative use to date include Southpoint House (now AXIS industrial unit), KMD Business Centre and Silverburn House (both bought at auction and likely to go to alternative use).

Savills says Aberdeen City Council's City Living Plan, which aims to attract 3,000 more residential occupiers to the city centre over the next few years, will also influence the office market. As too will the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, which opened in December, and the South Harbour extension, both of which, the firm explains, will open up new pockets in the city. Finally the continuation of City Fibre's roll out of a fibre network, will benefit Aberdeen's office market by making the city one of the 'best connected cities in the UK by 2021'.

Key deals in 2018 include Aberdeen Journals, NHS, Tenaris and Spaces all committing to space at Marischal Square and CATS Management, Barclays and Verus Petroleum taking space at The Silver Fin Building.

By comparison, Savills figures show take-up for the whole of 2017 totalled over 400,000 sq ft (37,160 sq m) with the city's two largest deals accounting for almost 50% of annual take-up.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
03:19pSAVILLS : Aberdeen sees close to double the number of office let…
PU
04:59aSAVILLS : Retailers account for 53% of industrial & logistics take-up de…
PU
01/17SAVILLS : Changes at the top for Savills Oxford
PU
01/16SAVILLS : South East hotel investment volumes break £1 billion in 2018
PU
01/16SAVILLS : 2019 to see office rents north of £35 PSF in Edinburgh - …
PU
01/16SAVILLS : DP World London Gateway Logistics Park enters new er…
PU
01/16SAVILLS : Property giant savills delivers mixed message
AQ
01/15SAVILLS : Osborne+Co buys Glasgow landmark
PU
01/15SAVILLS : Greater Manchester's Plan for Homes, Jobs an…
PU
01/15SAVILLS : Nottingham City Council purchases Pegasus Business P…
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,98%
P/E ratio 2018 11,89
P/E ratio 2019 14,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 1 094 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC8.27%1 420
CBRE GROUP9.27%14 914
ZILLOW GROUP INC6.24%6 779
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.06%6 407
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG7.35%3 062
FIRSTSERVICE CORP6.96%2 615
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.