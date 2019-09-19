Log in
Savills : Active requirements for UK shopping centres on the rise in the regions

09/19/2019

The firm notes that Scotland, the Midlands, Wales and the North West have all seen an increase in requirements in 2019 with Scotland witnessing the strongest growth at +20%. This research demonstrates that in spite of changing consumer habits, retailers and leisure operators are continuing to see the value in opening sites within the UK's shopping centres and are actively looking for new premises throughout the UK.

As consumer spend shifts towards experiences, Savills has found that requirements from leisure operators has increased by 100% on 2018, increasing in every region of the UK. Furthermore, Savills has reported that health & fitness and leisure now makes up 18% of all active requirements, rising from 12.4% in 2018, reinforcing the continued growth of that market. This is particularly apparent in London, with the capital seeing 26 active leisure requirements, up 117% year on year.

Research from Savills goes on to show that requirements for food and beverage operators are now at their highest ever level, accounting for the largest share at 45%. Whilst previously driven by requirements for London, significant growth is now being seen outside of the capital throughout the regions, particularly within the North West and Scotland.

The average size of requirements has shrunk 7% to 2,700 sq ft, however Savills notes that areas of the market typically associated with smaller format stores such as jewellery and health & beauty have increased their minimum requirements, up 101% and 34% respectively.

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, comments: 'Whilst the retail industry continues to face a number of headwinds, it's positive to see that the volume of requirements, particularly in the UK's regional submarkets, remains robust. Requirements that may have previously been condensed to London are now starting to make their way to

cities throughout the UK, showing that operators are potentially expanding and entering new markets.'

Marie Hickey, commercial research director at Savills, adds: 'As we see a shift in how consumers are spending their time and money, we are witnessing the change that this is having on active requirements and space demands. Both leisure and health and fitness operators are continuing to take a bigger share of requirements in the market, and this is only expected to rise further as the sector continues to grow.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 09:06:06 UTC
