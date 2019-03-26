Savills : Award winning Lincolnshire Wolds vineyard comes to t…

Set in approximately 12.5 acres, Somerby Vineyard and Winery is a fully functional, established winery consisting of around 9,000 vines made up of a mixture of Pinot Noir, Solaris and Rondo varieties. It has the capacity for a further 3,000 Pinot Noir vines.

The current owners have developed wines which have won numerous awards over recent years including Gold and best small producer at the 2014 UKVA awards and more recently, Bronze at the International Wine Challenge 2018.

Bill Hobson, owner of Somerby Vineyards has taken the decision to sell after planting the first vines over a decade ago. He says: 'Having enjoyed 12 years building an award winning vineyard I have decided that the time has come to retire and pass the baton to the next generation of English winemakers, who I hope will get as much enjoyment out of it as I have.'

Made up of Grade 3 soils recorded in the Soil Survey of England and Wales as being of the Upton 1 series, these soil types are described as shallow, well drained silty over chalk.

Sam Thomas, farm agent at Savills Lincoln, who is marketing the vineyard, comments: 'Located on the northern edge of the north Lincolnshire Wolds, the vineyard and winery is the only award winning English winery in the midlands and north, thanks largely to its chalk terrain which is most prominent in Kent and certainly a rarity further north.

'Producing on average 26,000 bottles of white and red wine each year which are stocked in Waitrose stores, the vineyard has also recently started production of its own brand cider and has plans to create a sparkling wine range as the local soil types are ideally suited. The majority of the existing vines are around 10 years old giving them another 60 to 70 years of quality cropping left and grape yields reached two tonnes per acre in 2018 matching UK average yields. Its position offers far reaching, unspoilt views across the Lincolnshire Wolds with the landmark Lincoln Cathedral visible on a clear day.'

The state of the art winery is contained in two modern, steel portal framed buildings with a lean to store between. The winery has a capacity to vinify 20,000 litres with room to expand to around 150,000 litres if required.

'There is further potential to adapt or extend for further storage or to create a facility that can host a wine tourism business with the addition of a kitchen and tasting facilities, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents', adds Sam.

'Recent reports outline that acreage for the British wine industry has tripled since 2000, cementing it as one of the fastest-growing agricultural sectors in the UK. The latest figures from the domestic wine industry detail a record-breaking harvest from last year, a doubling in sales both in the UK and abroad and more land under vine than ever before, so this would be an incredibly timely investment. Due to the rare nature of this opportunity, we anticipate local interest, but we also expect the sale to have national and international appeal.'

The property is offered for sale as a whole by private treaty with a guide price of £800,000. To arrange a viewing, contact Sam Thomas at Savills Lincoln on 01522 507 315 or email sthomas@savills.com or to view the web listing, visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gblnrulir180021.