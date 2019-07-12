Savills : Belstaff opens on Ingram Street, Glasgow

The 2,175 sq ft (202 sq m) store will sit alongside a growing trend of high end fashion retailers on Ingram Street, including Fred Perry, Armani, GANT, Hugo Boss, Mulberry, Ralph Lauren and Cruise.

John Menzies, director in the retail agency team at Savills Glasgow, comments: 'Ingram Street is proving the place to be for luxury retailers. Its location, which sits between the affluent Merchant City and Buchanan Street, is emerging as Glasgow's new upmarket destination for shoppers as the high end retail cluster and cost effective rents continues to attract and retain popular brands.'

JLL represented Belstaff.