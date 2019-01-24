Savills : Big changes underway at St Enoch, Glasgow

To be anchored by a new nine screen VUE Cinema, the development is also to include a crescent of new restaurants, where Nando`s, Cosmo and Smashburger have already secured space. Savills, which is the appointed letting agent for the landlord Blackstone/Sovereign Centros is in discussion with a number of other operators who will complete the tenant line up.

John Menzies comments: 'The area around St Enoch is fast becoming a development hotspot, with a number of new residential, office and hotel projects either under construction or scheduled to start in 2019, including a new 250 bed Premier Inn adjacent to the Shopping Centre on St Enoch Square. These changes are great news for Glasgow and we expect the enhanced St Enoch Centre to be a hit with shoppers also looking to be entertained on their City Centre visit'.