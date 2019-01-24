Log in
SAVILLS PLC (SVS)

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/24 11:30:00 am
808.75 GBp   +2.05%
Savills : Big changes underway at St Enoch, Glasgow

0
01/24/2019 | 01:24pm EST

To be anchored by a new nine screen VUE Cinema, the development is also to include a crescent of new restaurants, where Nando`s, Cosmo and Smashburger have already secured space. Savills, which is the appointed letting agent for the landlord Blackstone/Sovereign Centros is in discussion with a number of other operators who will complete the tenant line up.

John Menzies comments: 'The area around St Enoch is fast becoming a development hotspot, with a number of new residential, office and hotel projects either under construction or scheduled to start in 2019, including a new 250 bed Premier Inn adjacent to the Shopping Centre on St Enoch Square. These changes are great news for Glasgow and we expect the enhanced St Enoch Centre to be a hit with shoppers also looking to be entertained on their City Centre visit'.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 18:23:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 12,31
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 133 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC12.09%1 480
CBRE GROUP8.02%14 743
JONES LANG LASALLE INC8.46%6 257
ZILLOW GROUP INC-2.77%6 223
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG8.92%3 103
FIRSTSERVICE CORP11.05%2 703
