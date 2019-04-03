Log in
SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
News 
News

Savills : Brexit factor dominates prime London market

04/03/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Across the UK capital prime values feel slipped just -0.3 per cent in the three months to the end of March - the smallest quarterly fall since the Brexit vote - meaning the annual rate of price falls reduced to -2.5 per cent from -3.7 per cent a year earlier.

Average values across the prime London market as a whole ended March down -11.9 per cent from their 2014 peak level, while in central London they are -19.4% below that highpoint as at the end of 2018.

Q1 2019

All prime London av

Prime central London

Outer prime London

Quarterly growth

-0.3%

-0.6%

-0.2%

Annual growth

-2.5%

-3.7%

-2.0%

Since peak 2014

-11.9%

-19.4%

-8.3%

Savills prime London index Q1 2019

'Uncertainty aside, this leaves prime London looking relatively good value and some buyers, particularly those in the most expensive central postcodes, are sensing a market that could be at or close to its bottom,' according to Lucian Cook, head of UK residential research at Savills.

'Good property that is appropriately priced has continued to trade, but it has required great pragmatism from buyers and sellers and a significant narrowing of the gap between the price expectations of those in the market.'

Almost half of Savills agents across London reported a narrowing of the gap between buyer and seller expectations over the past three months, despite mounting political and economic uncertainty. This is evidenced by the performance of different niche markets across the city, though any stability is fragile given the economic and political backdrop, Savills said.

Kensington, Notting Hill and Holland Park, locations often associated with European buyers, all saw values stabilise between January and March, while annual price falls averaged just -1.0 per cent.

Similarly, across the lower value, more domestic outer prime London markets, falls averaged a marginal -0.2 per cent in the first quarter and -2.0 per cent year on year, to leave them down -8.3 per cent from peak. But these markets are more reliant on domestic wealth generation and sentiment remains fragile.

The £10 million-plus end of the central London market, where values average £2,750 per square foot, held steady in the first quarter of 2019, meaning annual falls of just -2.2 per cent. This leaves prices down -21.3 per cent since peak and at a price point that appears to be attracting new buyer interest.

However, despite prices stabilising, Brexit uncertainty means many would-be buyers and sellers continue to sit on their hands. In the first three months of the year, new buyer registrations for properties over £1 million were up 36 per cent in central London and 11 per cent across the rest of the capital. But given the level of political uncertainty, this hasn't translated into increased market activity, Savills said.

'There is a sizeable, growing pool of demand developing amongst buyers adopting a wait and see approach until the outcome of Brexit negotiations becomes clearer,' said Cook.

'Whichever way the Brexit pendulum swings and whatever the fundamentals of demand that underpin the prime housing markets, it could be some time before we have a clear understanding of what lies ahead - both politically and economically. This demand could translate into an uptick in transactions once there's clarity, but that is unlikely to be matched by price growth in the short term.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:16:06 UTC
