Savills : British Land instructs Savills at London's Paddington Central

08/14/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Since acquiring Paddington Central in 2013, British Land has invested nearly £100 million into the transformation of the campus including upgrading the public realm, developing 4 Kingdom Street and boosting the retail and leisure offering. Occupiers include Microsoft, Visa, Kingfisher, Coco Di Mama, London Shell Company and Vagabond.

Storey, British Land's flexible workspace brand, also operates from Paddington with customers including HMD Global and BAI Communications UK.

British Land has recently submitted a planning application for 5 Kingdom Street, which includes proposals for 370,000 sq. ft of new commercial space above Kingdom Street and 87,000 sq. ft of new community, retail, leisure and cultural facilities in 'the Box', a former Crossrail works site located below Kingdom Street, between the Westway and railway lines into Paddington Station.

Carlene Hughes, leisure director at Savills, comments: 'Paddington Central has completely changed the game when it comes to mixed-use developments in the capital, so we're absolutely thrilled to have been appointed on the scheme.

'It's a hugely exciting time for the experiential leisure scene and we're looking forward to acquiring innovative, unique, and forward-thinking brands to join the high calibre line up at Paddington Central.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:11:09 UTC
EPS Revisions
