Savills : CMS appointed to provide management suppo…

SAVILLS PLC
Savills : CMS appointed to provide management support

10/17/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

The BID, which is set to commence on the 1st November 2018, will have access to an additional £2 million to help create and support a safe, welcoming and engaging city centre through a number of initiatives led by the local business community.

Paul Clement, head of place shaping at Savills, comments: 'Having helped develop the BID in Stoke-On-Trent, we are delighted that our client services team has been retained to help support its continued management. We very much look forward to working with the local business community to help them make a real difference to the city centre.'

Jonathan Bellamy, Chairman of Stoke-on-Trent City Centre Partnership, adds: 'As a new BID we are conscious that the transition from a successful ballot to being operational and more importantly effective in the first term will be crucial. We are certain that working alongside CMS we will be able to achieve this, leveraging the firm's unrivalled experience to enhance the BID especially at this key early stage of development.'

Savills plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:57:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 90,9 M
Yield 2018 4,09%
P/E ratio 2018 11,57
P/E ratio 2019 13,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 1 035 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-27.09%1 363
CBRE GROUP INC-8.84%13 222
ZILLOW GROUP INC-4.76%7 792
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-10.47%5 965
FIRSTSERVICE CORP15.47%2 722
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-3.45%2 545
