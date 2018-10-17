Savills : CMS appointed to provide management suppo…

The BID, which is set to commence on the 1st November 2018, will have access to an additional £2 million to help create and support a safe, welcoming and engaging city centre through a number of initiatives led by the local business community.

Paul Clement, head of place shaping at Savills, comments: 'Having helped develop the BID in Stoke-On-Trent, we are delighted that our client services team has been retained to help support its continued management. We very much look forward to working with the local business community to help them make a real difference to the city centre.'

Jonathan Bellamy, Chairman of Stoke-on-Trent City Centre Partnership, adds: 'As a new BID we are conscious that the transition from a successful ballot to being operational and more importantly effective in the first term will be crucial. We are certain that working alongside CMS we will be able to achieve this, leveraging the firm's unrivalled experience to enhance the BID especially at this key early stage of development.'