Savills : Central & Cecil Housing Trust sells hatrick of care hom…

Carter House and Link House are both located at Raynes Park, SW20, while Woodlands House & Day Care Centre is set in Colliers Wood, SW19 and offer 161 beds between them. The three assets combined offer long leasehold interests with approximately 80 years unexpired.

Jo Teare, CFO at Central and Cecil Housing Trust, says: 'C&C is delighted to have completed the sale of its three Merton Nursing Homes to CCC. This sale achieves C&C's strategic plan to exit from providing nursing care. C&C can now put all its effort into developing specialist dementia care services and to delivering its 'A Fit Future' strategy. C&C congratulates CCC on the acquisition of the homes and has every confidence that CCC will deliver a quality nursing care service.'

Colin Rees Smith, healthcare director at Savills, comments: 'This sale reflects the growing interest for the care sector, which is underpinned by strong demographics and a market that has grown substantially in the last decade.

'With opportunities to acquire purpose-built care stock in London few and far between, this portfolio was an appealing investment that offers a value-add prospect for the new owners.'