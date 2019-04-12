Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/12 07:04:37 am
910.75 GBp   -0.30%
06:33aSAVILLS : Central & Cecil Housing Trust sells hatrick of care hom…
PU
01:13aSAVILLS : Greenwich is growing
AQ
01:13aSAVILLS : Titans of tech
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Central & Cecil Housing Trust sells hatrick of care hom…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:33am EDT

Carter House and Link House are both located at Raynes Park, SW20, while Woodlands House & Day Care Centre is set in Colliers Wood, SW19 and offer 161 beds between them. The three assets combined offer long leasehold interests with approximately 80 years unexpired.

Jo Teare, CFO at Central and Cecil Housing Trust, says: 'C&C is delighted to have completed the sale of its three Merton Nursing Homes to CCC. This sale achieves C&C's strategic plan to exit from providing nursing care. C&C can now put all its effort into developing specialist dementia care services and to delivering its 'A Fit Future' strategy. C&C congratulates CCC on the acquisition of the homes and has every confidence that CCC will deliver a quality nursing care service.'

Colin Rees Smith, healthcare director at Savills, comments: 'This sale reflects the growing interest for the care sector, which is underpinned by strong demographics and a market that has grown substantially in the last decade.

'With opportunities to acquire purpose-built care stock in London few and far between, this portfolio was an appealing investment that offers a value-add prospect for the new owners.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
06:33aSAVILLS : Central & Cecil Housing Trust sells hatrick of care hom…
PU
01:13aSAVILLS : Titans of tech
AQ
01:13aSAVILLS : Greenwich is growing
AQ
04/11Shenzhen office rentals seen to fall further
AQ
04/11SAVILLS : Prime retail warehouse yields begin to attract opp…
PU
04/11SAVILLS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11SAVILLS PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/10SAVILLS : Hotel occupancy in Cairo reaches 72.5% in 2018 – Savills
AQ
04/10SAVILLS : Egypt's overseas visitors increase 40% in 2018 – Savills
AQ
04/10SAVILLS : releases Egypt hotel market spotlight
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 725 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 30,20
P/E ratio 2020 12,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1 306 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC29.21%1 706
CBRE GROUP28.02%17 237
ZILLOW GROUP INC15.84%7 546
JONES LANG LASALLE INC22.00%7 065
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC27.16%3 985
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG12.51%3 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About