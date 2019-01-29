Savills : Century Business Park proves the desired flavour for l…

Flavour Event Holdings, which operates 'the UK's first ice cream and churro bar' known at Loop and Scoop in Glasgow's West End, has signed a five year lease on a 1,639 sq ft unit.

Existing occupiers on the park include Pirate Studios, Media Dog and Supernova Wedding Design and this latest deal leaves 8,195 sq ft available, capable of sub division. Units start from approx. 1,600 sq ft with costs subject to size taken and fit out.

Speculatively developed to a very high standard, Century Business Park comprises industrial units totalling 19,900 sq ft (1,849 sq m) in a double terrace format and reached practical completion in November 2017. Located on Kinning Park, close to Glasgow city centre the units are easily accessible by road and also Glasgow's Underground including Shields Road Park and Ride.

Ross Sinclair, director in the business space team at Savills Glasgow, comments: 'The speculatively developed Century Business Park has seen robust letting activity since completion in 2017. The letting to Flavour Events is the latest evidence of the park's appeal to occupiers looking for lightweight industrial units easily accessible from Glasgow's city centre.'