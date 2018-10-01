Savills : Championship golf course Dundonald Links offers investment

Originally developed in 1900's and known as Southern Gailes, the course was converted for military use during World War II and lay dormant until the beginning of the 21st century. Following the millennium, the course was redesigned by the internationally acclaimed golf architect Kyle Phillips and acquired by Loch Lomond Golf Club in 2003 to provide its global membership with a traditional links challenge.

The golf course is set on 200 acres of prime coastal land on Scotland's famous Ayrshire coast, home to many fine links courses, of which Dundonald is one of the most respected. The 7,100 yard Par 72 championship course has been privileged to host a series of prestigious European Tour events including the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

The golf course is complemented by a driving range, practice putting green, modular clubhouse and greenkeepers complex. Planning permission has been granted to develop a spectacular new permanent clubhouse to match the quality of the golf course and replace the existing temporary facility. In addition permission has been granted to develop 32 high quality bedrooms within four golf lodges adjoining the clubhouse, as well as 45 permanent detached residential dwellings located in clusters adjoining the golf course.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: 'We are delighted to be assisting the Loch Lomond members in attracting an investor to the Dundonald Links Championship Golf Course. The property has a unique opportunity to develop a superb clubhouse overlooking the golf course which will drive the business to its full potential. Development of the golf lodges will complement this next stage of development and construction of 45 residential units adjoining the golf course will generate capital to assist with the process. The aim is that an investment partner will acquire a substantial interest in Dundonald Links in exchange for capital investment required to complete this exciting development.'