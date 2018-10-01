Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Savills : Championship golf course Dundonald Links offers investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Originally developed in 1900's and known as Southern Gailes, the course was converted for military use during World War II and lay dormant until the beginning of the 21st century. Following the millennium, the course was redesigned by the internationally acclaimed golf architect Kyle Phillips and acquired by Loch Lomond Golf Club in 2003 to provide its global membership with a traditional links challenge.

The golf course is set on 200 acres of prime coastal land on Scotland's famous Ayrshire coast, home to many fine links courses, of which Dundonald is one of the most respected. The 7,100 yard Par 72 championship course has been privileged to host a series of prestigious European Tour events including the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

The golf course is complemented by a driving range, practice putting green, modular clubhouse and greenkeepers complex. Planning permission has been granted to develop a spectacular new permanent clubhouse to match the quality of the golf course and replace the existing temporary facility. In addition permission has been granted to develop 32 high quality bedrooms within four golf lodges adjoining the clubhouse, as well as 45 permanent detached residential dwellings located in clusters adjoining the golf course.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: 'We are delighted to be assisting the Loch Lomond members in attracting an investor to the Dundonald Links Championship Golf Course. The property has a unique opportunity to develop a superb clubhouse overlooking the golf course which will drive the business to its full potential. Development of the golf lodges will complement this next stage of development and construction of 45 residential units adjoining the golf course will generate capital to assist with the process. The aim is that an investment partner will acquire a substantial interest in Dundonald Links in exchange for capital investment required to complete this exciting development.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 12:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
02:07pSAVILLS : Championship golf course Dundonald Links offers investment
PU
12:27pSAVILLS : 2018 is strongest year in a decade for Central London offi…
PU
11:37aSAVILLS : Iconic Echo Building in Liverpool sold to overseas investors
PU
09/28SAVILLS : London Supply – a closer look at the numbers
PU
09/28SAVILLS : Acquisition
PU
09/28SAVILLS : The London suburb that has real staying power
AQ
09/27SAVILLS : Appointment at Savills reflects the resurgence of the n…
PU
09/27SAVILLS : The premium of a branded residence
PU
09/27SAVILLS : Upton Lakes and Lodges in Devon comes to market
PU
09/25Problems likely to build in US realty market on trade tensions
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03HIGHLY-LEVERAGED CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Undervalued But Risky 
04/13COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : This Spinoff Could Run Out Of Steam 
03/16SAVILLS PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 140 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 12,00
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 1 103 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-21.35%1 437
CBRE GROUP INC1.82%15 019
ZILLOW GROUP INC8.49%8 731
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-3.10%6 549
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC23.92%3 086
FIRSTSERVICE CORP24.11%2 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.