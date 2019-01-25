Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Collection of luxury openings at Princes Square, Glasgow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Savills, acting on behalf of Redevco, welcomes Everyman cinema, a Kate Spade concept store and a new gin and cocktail bar from Eden Mill to Princes Square in Glasgow.

Kate Spade has signed a 10-year lease on a 1,800 sq ft unit to roll out a new store concept, due to be the first in Europe when it opens in Spring 2019. In addition Eden Mill has signed a new 15-lease on 4,000 sq ft for a new gin and cocktail bar. The premises will be the brewer and distiller's first permanent store in Glasgow, having previously located seasonal pop up shops in the centre.
They will join independent cinema operator, Everyman, which opened in Autumn 2018 having signed a 30-year lease on its first cinema north of the border.
Elsewhere in the centre Links of London has agreed a new 10-year lease on a 753 sq ft store relocating from elsewhere in the shopping centre.
Stuart Moncur, head of National retail at Savills, comments: 'Princes Square is located in the heart of Buchanan Street and offers a range of retail shops and boutiques, restaurants, cafés and bars, making it the ideal retailer destination'.
In Scotland Savills provides asset management and leasing advice on 19 shopping centres, covering almost eight million sq ft, and 27 retail parks, expanding 3.5 million sq ft.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 00:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
07:19pSAVILLS : Collection of luxury openings at Princes Square, Glasgow
PU
10:44aSAVILLS : Deal paves the way for Bristol's tallest residential tower
PU
10:44aSAVILLS : Two new retailers make move into Princes Gate, Catter…
PU
01:13aSUPER-PRIME TIME : Trophy London housing market booms as sales rise
AQ
01/24SAVILLS : Big changes underway at St Enoch, Glasgow
PU
01/24SAVILLS : London's super prime residential bucks Brexit trend
PU
01/23SAVILLS : Housing land price growth stalls
PU
01/23SAVILLS : Overseas investment drives London hotel volumes to reach £…
PU
01/23SAVILLS : North shoring helps boost Leeds office market in 2018 as s…
PU
01/23SAVILLS : New Co-op convenience store comes to Handley Chase development in Quar..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 12,55
P/E ratio 2019 15,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 1 155 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC14.29%1 514
CBRE GROUP10.04%15 019
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.41%6 427
ZILLOW GROUP INC-1.40%6 291
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG8.42%3 074
FIRSTSERVICE CORP12.03%2 725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.