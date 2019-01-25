Savills : Collection of luxury openings at Princes Square, Glasgow

Savills, acting on behalf of Redevco, welcomes Everyman cinema, a Kate Spade concept store and a new gin and cocktail bar from Eden Mill to Princes Square in Glasgow.

Kate Spade has signed a 10-year lease on a 1,800 sq ft unit to roll out a new store concept, due to be the first in Europe when it opens in Spring 2019. In addition Eden Mill has signed a new 15-lease on 4,000 sq ft for a new gin and cocktail bar. The premises will be the brewer and distiller's first permanent store in Glasgow, having previously located seasonal pop up shops in the centre.

They will join independent cinema operator, Everyman, which opened in Autumn 2018 having signed a 30-year lease on its first cinema north of the border.

Elsewhere in the centre Links of London has agreed a new 10-year lease on a 753 sq ft store relocating from elsewhere in the shopping centre.

Stuart Moncur, head of National retail at Savills, comments: 'Princes Square is located in the heart of Buchanan Street and offers a range of retail shops and boutiques, restaurants, cafés and bars, making it the ideal retailer destination'.

In Scotland Savills provides asset management and leasing advice on 19 shopping centres, covering almost eight million sq ft, and 27 retail parks, expanding 3.5 million sq ft.

