Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/18 05:37:05 am
916.75 GBp   +0.14%
05:18aSAVILLS : Crowne Plaza London Kensington sold for £83 million
PU
04/17SAVILLS : Issue of Equity
PU
04/17SAVILLS : Q1 2019 Farmland – a shortage of acres but a good book of …
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Crowne Plaza London Kensington sold for £83 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:18am EDT

The 163 key hotel has a gross internal area of 92,500 sq ft (8,600 sq m) and is located in the heart of Kensington, a short walk from the National History Museum, the V&A and Hyde Park. InterContinental Hotels Group will continue its management agreement, with the hotel remaining as the Crowne Plaza London Kensington.

Oliver Armitstead, associate director in the hotels team at Savills, comments: 'The sale of the Crowne Plaza London Kensington is evidence of the unabated appetite for quality freehold assets; demonstrated in the achieved yield. We are pleased to have secured a new owner with a proven track record in the sector on behalf of our client.'

Will Duffey, Managing Director of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, adds: 'London is one of the most sought-after hotel investment markets in the world. The Crowne Plaza London Kensington represented a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold asset with a stable in-place cashflow and further value-add potential. By leveraging on the attractive deal characteristics, we were able to generate interest from a vast range of global capital, securing an attractive sale price for our client.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
05:18aSAVILLS : Crowne Plaza London Kensington sold for £83 million
PU
04/17SAVILLS : Issue of Equity
PU
04/17SAVILLS : Q1 2019 Farmland – a shortage of acres but a good book of &helli..
PU
04/16SAVILLS : UK forestry market continues its buoyant run
PU
04/16SAVILLS : London property prices to surge in 5 yrs – Savills
AQ
04/16SAVILLS : London property values 'set for solid growth in 5 years'
AQ
04/16SAVILLS : Offers in excess of £3 million invited for Polzeath boutique h…
PU
04/16SAVILLS : Cairo occupancy rates highest in more than a decade
AQ
04/16SAVILLS : CEO sees Vietnam's potential
AQ
04/15SAVILLS : London continues to appeal as a key destination for inte…
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 725 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 30,27
P/E ratio 2020 12,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1 309 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC29.49%1 708
CBRE GROUP25.90%16 951
ZILLOW GROUP INC15.62%7 525
JONES LANG LASALLE INC20.44%6 956
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.12%3 953
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.83%3 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About