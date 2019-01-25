Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Deal paves the way for Bristol's tallest residential tower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:44am EST

Craig O'Brien, head of planning in Bristol, secured approval on the scheme for developer, Linkcity. He comments: 'After a complex planning process, we were delighted to have secured permission for this scheme. Not only will it bring a considerable number of new homes into the city centre, but it will create the tallest building in Bristol, with the exception of St Mary Redcliffe's church spire. Situated between the retail centre of Cabot Circus and the more recent Finzels Reach mixed-use development, it will bring new life to a part of the city that has been out of use for years.

'The 26-storey tower and a 10-storey block will book-end the main building, which fronts onto the park. Inspired by the old castle wall which once stood on the site, the development will transform Bristol's skyline, while providing a desirable place to live for many.'

Savills capital markets team, collaborated with Bristol's development team to act for M&G Real Estate on the forward funding of the development. M&G will own and manage 300 of the homes under a private rent scheme managed by its UK residential property fund. 75 affordable homes will be owned and overseen by Yarlington Housing Group.

Jonathan Lambert, a director in Bristol's development team, said: 'The delivery of this development will be another example of the diversification of the housing market in the city centre. It continues the momentum of development activity along the Floating Harbour and demonstrates how increased density can be achieved in urban location.

Nicolas Guerin, Managing Director at Linkcity, said: 'Reaching financial close on this fantastic city centre project is a great achievement for Linkcity, paving the way for the regeneration of a brownfield site into high-quality new homes for Bristol.'

Alex Greaves, Head of Residential Investment at M&G Real Estate, concludes:'This deal offers a strong opportunity to take advantage of a constricted supply pipeline and the considerable demand for high-quality rental accommodation in the city.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 15:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
10:44aSAVILLS : Deal paves the way for Bristol's tallest residential tower
PU
10:44aSAVILLS : Two new retailers make move into Princes Gate, Catter…
PU
01:13aSUPER-PRIME TIME : Trophy London housing market booms as sales rise
AQ
01/24SAVILLS : Big changes underway at St Enoch, Glasgow
PU
01/24SAVILLS : London's super prime residential bucks Brexit trend
PU
01/23SAVILLS : Housing land price growth stalls
PU
01/23SAVILLS : Overseas investment drives London hotel volumes to reach £…
PU
01/23SAVILLS : North shoring helps boost Leeds office market in 2018 as s…
PU
01/23SAVILLS : New Co-op convenience store comes to Handley Chase development in Quar..
PU
01/22SAVILLS : expands London project management team
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 12,55
P/E ratio 2019 15,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 1 155 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC14.29%1 514
CBRE GROUP10.04%15 019
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.41%6 427
ZILLOW GROUP INC-1.40%6 291
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG8.42%3 074
FIRSTSERVICE CORP12.03%2 725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.