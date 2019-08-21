Savills : Expanding owner occupier buys Woodston industrial unit, Peterborough

Opals Group design, build, manage and maintain the next generation of communication networks. Following the firm's continued expansion, the Peterborough based company will occupy the 41,660 sq ft (3,870 sq m) warehouse building situated just outside of the city centre, creating an additional 50 jobs in the local area.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'The property on Morley Way provided the purchaser with a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold of a sizeable vacant industrial unit in a well-established and highly prominent commercial location. We are very pleased to have secured the sale on behalf of our client and wish Opals Group every success in the coming years.'

Sam Hodge, Managing Director of Opals Group, adds: 'The acquisition of this premises is part of our continued expansion plans and is a unique opportunity to acquire a prominently located commercial building consisting of well-proportioned office space, warehousing and external yard. Once the fit-out works are completed, this will provide our teams and clients with new and improved space and facilities.'