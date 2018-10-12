Savills : Fitness Space weighs in at 39 Windsor Place, Car…

The gym operator has agreed a new 15 year lease at the property, which is located 50 metres from the main retail and leisure thoroughfare of Queen Street. The property has been recently refurbished with the second and third floor to be occupied by Fitness Space.

Gary Carver, director in the business space team at Savills Cardiff, comments: 'We are delighted to have secured Fitness Space at 39 Windsor Place. The location lends itself to a leisure operator, benefitting from footfall driven by both nearby amenities and offices.'

Oli Ford, owner of Fitness Space, adds: 'We are excited to open the doors to our new Cardiff location. Fitness Space offers a fresh take on the gym model and will bring a new concept to the city.'