Savills : Fitness Space weighs in at 39 Windsor Place, Car…

SAVILLS PLC
10/12/2018

The gym operator has agreed a new 15 year lease at the property, which is located 50 metres from the main retail and leisure thoroughfare of Queen Street. The property has been recently refurbished with the second and third floor to be occupied by Fitness Space.

Gary Carver, director in the business space team at Savills Cardiff, comments: 'We are delighted to have secured Fitness Space at 39 Windsor Place. The location lends itself to a leisure operator, benefitting from footfall driven by both nearby amenities and offices.'

Oli Ford, owner of Fitness Space, adds: 'We are excited to open the doors to our new Cardiff location. Fitness Space offers a fresh take on the gym model and will bring a new concept to the city.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:22:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 90,9 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 11,41
P/E ratio 2019 13,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 1 050 M
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-25.98%1 389
CBRE GROUP INC-9.93%14 000
ZILLOW GROUP INC-6.63%7 981
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-11.84%6 101
FIRSTSERVICE CORP16.72%2 781
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC12.77%2 631
