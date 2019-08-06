Log in
Savills : Four historic properties in the Cotswolds come to market

08/06/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Barons Eden Limited, represented by Savills, has brought a portfolio of four assets in the Cotswolds to the market. All four occupy outstanding positions in prime Cotswold locations.

The assets in the portfolio are; Huxleys Restaurant and Island House, both in Chipping Campden; The Dial House Hotel in Bourton-on-the-Water and The Old Bank in Moreton-in-Marsh. The portfolio is available to purchase either individually or as a whole.

Housed in a seventeenth century building, Huxleys Restaurant in the heart of Chipping Campden, offers 100 covers across both inside and outside space, including two private dining rooms. Island House, on Chipping Campden's high street, provides a rare opportunity to create a new food and beverage offering.

The Dial House Hotel provides 15 boutique rooms all of which are en-suite alongside two recently renovated dining areas and a bar lounge. Prominently located in the centre of the picturesque high street of Bourton-on-the-Water, there's ample opportunity for further development of the grounds.

The Old Bank in Moreton-in-Marsh town centre has planning to convert to a 10 bedroom hotel with restaurant and bar and would suit a range of other uses subject to planning permission.

James Greenslade, associate director in the hotels team at Savills, comments: 'These four charming assets provide a rare opportunity to acquire properties in the picturesque Cotswolds villages. Each one is unique in its character and all provide a range of opportunities for new owners, in particular the redevelopment of Island House could work well in conjunction with the existing operation at Huxleys.'

Adrian Pearson of Barons Eden Limited adds: 'We are choosing to sell our Cotswold assets in order to concentrate on expanding our portfolio of larger hotels and spas.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:14:08 UTC
