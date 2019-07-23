Log in
Savills : Global Infusion Group signs pre-let at Symmetry Park, Aston Clinton

07/23/2019 | 05:45am EDT

The leading provider of catering, hospitality and logistics solutions to food and beverage brands and the worldwide events industry, has agreed to a new 15-year lease for space totalling 83,000 sq ft (7,710 sq m). Currently under construction, the warehouse is set to be completed by the end of September 2019

At present there are a further two units being built at the park, which comprise 55,000 sq ft (5,109 sq m) and 110,000 sq ft (10,219 sq m) respectively. The first phase of the scheme is due for completion in November this year and is available to let. Phase two, comprises 18 acres with detailed planning consent, which can accommodate up to 450,000 sq ft (41,806 sq m) of warehouse space.

John Madocks-Wright, associate in the industrial & logistics team at Savills, comments: 'It is testament to the strength of the scheme that we have managed to pre-let this warehouse unit at Symmetry Park prior to completion. Consequently, we are already receiving a significant number of enquiries from occupiers for the remaining available space.'

Tony Laurenson, CEO of Global Infusion Group, adds: 'We are delighted to be moving to a brand new, state of the art purpose built warehouse at Symmetry Park. Phase one of the staged relocation will see our growing logistic fulfilment solutions business, e2b, move its operations in the final quarter of 2019, in line with our expansion aspirations. The space is triple that of our existing site in Watford and the location is ideal, given its proximity to the M25 and national motorway network, especially as we continue to distribute goods for some of the world's biggest brands globally.

'The second phase of the move will see us consolidating all our businesses at the site, with the planned relocation of our catering arm (GIG and Eat to the Beat), currently based in Chesham, in late 2020 early 2021. This is obviously an exciting time and a significant move for our company, the new headquarters will enable us to once again consolidate all our expertise under one roof.' Global Infusion Group is advised by Brasier Freeth's Watford office.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:44:05 UTC
Sector and Competitors
