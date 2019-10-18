Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/18 06:11:24 am
931.5 GBp   -0.59%
05:44aSAVILLS : Gravity springs into tenth site in Leeds
PU
01:21aSAVILLS : Join the country club
AQ
01:12aSAVILLS : Lock down a new home in Teddington
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Gravity springs into tenth site in Leeds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Gravity Active Entertainment, the trampoline park operator, has signed its tenth site at Cardigan Fields out of town park in Leeds. Savills advised the firm on the letting.

Gravity is set to open in Leeds during the October half term. Over the next six months the company will be investing of £500,000 into new equipment to provide a boost to the party packages and class schedule.

Stephen Henderson, retail director at Savills, comments: 'Gravity continues to expand across the UK and we are delighted to support them as they grow. The new site in Leeds will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment over the coming few months and will provide the area with an exciting new trampoline park.'

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and chief executive of Gravity adds: 'This is an ideal destination for our latest trampoline park. The thriving area welcomes an impressive amount of daily footfall and a whole range of entertainment, making it the ideal spot to launch a new site.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
05:44aSAVILLS : Gravity springs into tenth site in Leeds
PU
01:21aSAVILLS : Join the country club
AQ
01:12aSAVILLS : Lock down a new home in Teddington
AQ
10/15SAVILLS : Trio of consultations mark regime change to development in Wales
PU
10/15SAVILLS : Two Brighton golf courses come to the market with scope for further le..
PU
10/15SAVILLS : Foundry Works site won't go to waste in Derbyshire
PU
10/15SAVILLS : New owner for Serenity Camping Site in Whitby
PU
10/14SAVILLS : Trafford Leisure seeks food and beverage operator for new Urmston leis..
PU
10/14SAVILLS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/11SAVILLS : London Plan Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 902 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 88,8 M
Finance 2019 90,8 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1 276 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 003,75  GBp
Last Close Price 937,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC32.53%1 641
CBRE GROUP, INC.30.74%17 231
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED13.21%7 385
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-1.30%6 621
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.67%3 915
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG2.81%3 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group