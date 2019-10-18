Savills : Gravity springs into tenth site in Leeds

Gravity Active Entertainment, the trampoline park operator, has signed its tenth site at Cardigan Fields out of town park in Leeds. Savills advised the firm on the letting.

Gravity is set to open in Leeds during the October half term. Over the next six months the company will be investing of £500,000 into new equipment to provide a boost to the party packages and class schedule.

Stephen Henderson, retail director at Savills, comments: 'Gravity continues to expand across the UK and we are delighted to support them as they grow. The new site in Leeds will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment over the coming few months and will provide the area with an exciting new trampoline park.'

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and chief executive of Gravity adds: 'This is an ideal destination for our latest trampoline park. The thriving area welcomes an impressive amount of daily footfall and a whole range of entertainment, making it the ideal spot to launch a new site.'