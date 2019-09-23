Savills : Henrietta House Hotel in Bath under new ownership

Savills, on behalf of a private vendor, has sold Henrietta House Hotel in Bath to Axcel Hospitality for £4.1 million.

The 4-star Georgian townhouse hotel comprises 21 en-suite bedrooms, a lounge bar and two dining rooms. Henrietta House Hotel is under a mile from Bath Spa train station and is in the heart of the city, close to attractions including Bath Abbey, the Roman Baths, the Holburne Museum and the retail and dining offering in the centre.

James Greenslade in the hotels team at Savills comments: 'Henrietta House provided an excellent opportunity to acquire a popular Bath hotel in a brilliant central location, and we are pleased to have secured a successful sale for our client. The city's fundamentals as both a tourist hotspot and student city means there is a strong demand for rooms and with a tight development pipeline, this shows no sign of abating.'

Oushan Deeljore, Director of Axcel adds: 'We are delighted with this new acquisition and it is a good addition to our portfolio. Axcel are constantly looking at positioning themselves in key markets in the UK and the Henrietta House in Bath delivers just that.'