Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Henrietta House Hotel in Bath under new ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:37am EDT

Savills, on behalf of a private vendor, has sold Henrietta House Hotel in Bath to Axcel Hospitality for £4.1 million.

The 4-star Georgian townhouse hotel comprises 21 en-suite bedrooms, a lounge bar and two dining rooms. Henrietta House Hotel is under a mile from Bath Spa train station and is in the heart of the city, close to attractions including Bath Abbey, the Roman Baths, the Holburne Museum and the retail and dining offering in the centre.

James Greenslade in the hotels team at Savills comments: 'Henrietta House provided an excellent opportunity to acquire a popular Bath hotel in a brilliant central location, and we are pleased to have secured a successful sale for our client. The city's fundamentals as both a tourist hotspot and student city means there is a strong demand for rooms and with a tight development pipeline, this shows no sign of abating.'

Oushan Deeljore, Director of Axcel adds: 'We are delighted with this new acquisition and it is a good addition to our portfolio. Axcel are constantly looking at positioning themselves in key markets in the UK and the Henrietta House in Bath delivers just that.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
06:37aSAVILLS : Henrietta House Hotel in Bath under new ownership
PU
09/20SAVILLS : New residential research reveals a burgeoning million pound market in ..
PU
09/19SAVILLS : Active requirements for UK shopping centres on the rise in the regions
PU
09/18SAVILLS : reveals three quarters of retail landlords are considering repurposing..
PU
09/18SAVILLS : Historic Kilworth House Hotel & Theatre comes to market for £11m
PU
09/18SAVILLS : industrial & logistics occupier advisory team add two new directors
PU
09/18SAVILLS : Sir Terence and Lady Conran's London home comes to the market
PU
09/17SAVILLS : 2019 global real estate investment volumes could match 2017
PU
09/16SAVILLS : South Korean investment acquisitions in Europe hits record 6.2bn in h..
PU
09/16SAVILLS : Cambridge continues to grow its building & project consultancy team
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 890 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 88,8 M
Finance 2019 90,8 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 244 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 031,67  GBp
Last Close Price 913,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC29.21%1 554
CBRE GROUP33.72%17 623
JONES LANG LASALLE INC8.31%7 065
ZILLOW GROUP INC-3.09%6 285
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC29.37%4 063
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG1.78%3 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group