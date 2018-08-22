Savills : International parcel firm delivered to Martlesham Busine…

The international parcel delivery firm has agreed to a new five-year lease for space totalling 32,986 sq ft (3,064 sq m), the largest warehouse letting in Ipswich to date. DPD will occupy Unit One Beardmore.

Phil Dennis, director in the business space team at Savills Chelmsford, comments: 'We let the unit to DPD within record time, prior to the previous tenant's lease expiry, meaning a zero void period and continuity of income for the landlord.

'Martlesham Heath Business Park remains incredibly popular with businesses, providing high quality business accommodation in an established out of town location. Despite limited availability, with over 100 units on the site there is a steady churn of occupiers and we continue to receive significant interest from companies looking to relocate to the park.'

DPD Group UK was advised by SBH