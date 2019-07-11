Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Is a becoming a ‘Compact City' the answer to London's growth pressures?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:08am EDT

The Plan recognises that London faces massive and unprecedented growth pressures. The population is due to grow by just under 2m by 2041: this requires 66,000 new homes to be built per annum according to the mayor - Savills estimate 90,000 new homes per annum- and new commercial space provided for 49,000 jobs each year- a total of 6.9m jobs by 2041.

The Plan introduces the concept of 'good growth 'which puts the provision of affordable housing and building sustainable communities at its heart, whilst also acknowledging the need to provide a strong economy within London

The urban form chosen to meet these growth pressures is that of a 'compact city ', this means that almost all growth is to be focused within the GLA area and none diverted to the remainder of the South East as has been the case in the past in the form of New Towns or other growth areas.

To achieve the growth expectation, the plan seeks to : identify new Opportunity Areas for major growth ; divert development pressures from inner to outer London boroughs; increase densities , especially in suburban areas, but at the same time not releasing any further Green Belt or Metropolitan Open Land. There is a very heavy reliance on small sites, with a proposed 38% of housing supply to be provided via small sites.

Whilst the concept of the 'compact city' seems sound, there are huge challenges in achieving the aims of the Plan which call for more radical solutions and debate for in particular:

  1. Can densification and high design quality be achieved on the scale envisaged when other policies still seek to protect the local character of areas ; will the continued application of current (arguably outmoded) residential amenity standards frustrate development potential. Are there other more empirically based ways to enhance density?

2. Is the heavy reliance on small sites realistic when 11 out of 19 London boroughs seek to reject it and will the policy erode the quality of London suburban and lower density areas?

3. Would the selective release of Green Belt land create a more sustainable pattern of development : lower density housing in the form of family accommodation ;a higher rate of affordable housing; and land value capture to increase sustainable transport investment (e.g. Crossrail2)

4. Would the selective release of Green Belt land create a more sustainable pattern of development : lower density housing in the form of family accommodation ;a higher rate of affordable housing; and land value capture to increase sustainable transport investment (e.g. Crossrail2)

Our view is that is that a step change of densification in London, can be achieved, not just by tall buildings, but developing at a medium rise scale based on existing urban forms that we know work well. An understanding of where people want to live - Edinburgh, Bath and parts of London such as Notting Hill come to mind - and should inform future development, rather than imposing artificial planning standards better suited to more suburban development. It is possible to build high quality environments of increased density without impacting the local character of an area.

In conclusion it seems that more radical, innovative and creative solutions are required to meet the good intentions of the London Plan and keep London on top of its game, including a renaissance in the delivery of council housing by the local authorities and selective release of Green Belt land.

The above issues were debated at LREF, where Nick was on the panel alongside deputy mayor, Jules Pipe.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 08:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
04:13aSAVILLS : Is becoming a ‘Compact City' the answer to London's growth press..
PU
04:08aSAVILLS : Is a becoming a ‘Compact City' the answer to London's growth pre..
PU
01:31aSAVILLS : Square Mile property deals soar at start of July
AQ
07/10SAVILLS : Uptick in City deals as we enter second half of the year
PU
07/10SAVILLS : Large appetite for development opportunities in Nottingham as site sel..
PU
07/10SAVILLS : helps Equity Housing Group strike £55m deal
PU
07/09SAVILLS : Diverse range of occupiers drive the UK warehouse market as take-up co..
PU
07/09SAVILLS : New king of the castle in Nottingham as occupier moves in to office sp..
PU
07/05PLANNING SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT : the implications for retail planning
PU
07/04SAVILLS : Political uncertainty still putting brakes on UK prime housing markets
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 774 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 1 232 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Last Close Price 9,05  GBP
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC28.01%1 539
CBRE GROUP29.97%17 126
ZILLOW GROUP INC61.88%10 505
JONES LANG LASALLE INC8.43%7 094
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC25.71%3 943
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.68%3 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About