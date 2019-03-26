Savills : Junction Ahead BID in Battersea joins Savills Place manag…

The BID, which will commence on 1st April 2019, achieved a 'yes' vote in November 2018 and is set to deliver a range of marketing and event projects, which was identified as a priority for the area by the business community.

Paul Clement, head of place-shaping & marketing at Savills, comments: 'I am delighted that the Board of the new Junction Ahead BID has selected us to support them during the set-up and operational stage. This latest instruction further strengthens our management portfolio of BIDs and also consolidates our expertise in South West London, where we have already renewed and helped to develop BIDs in Wandsworth, Putney and Richmond, whilst also providing town centre management support in Tooting and Balham.'