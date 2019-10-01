Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Land sale at Eastways to see new industrial scheme built in Witham, Essex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Tungsten Properties has secured planning consent for the construction of three units totalling 45,000 sq ft (4,180 sq m) providing the opportunity for different sizes ranging between 11,000 - 45,000 sq ft (1,021 - 4,180 sq m). Development funding is to be provided by Fortwell Capital which will allow the units to be available on a pre-let/sale basis with delivery from Q2 2020.

The scheme, to be known as Tungsten Park Witham is to be marketed jointly by Savills and Harwin Property Consultants.

Phil Dennis, Director in the business space agency team at Savills Chelmsford, comments: 'The land at Eastways provides Tungsten Properties with a rare opportunity to develop warehouse units along the A12 corridor. The scheme provides an exciting opportunity for occupiers to acquire space on either a lease or freehold basis in a market where there is a distinct lack of industrial stock.'

Justin McVeigh, Associate Development Director at Tungsten comments: 'With such low levels of industrial workspace in the immediate vicinity and surrounding areas, the site is an excellent opportunity for future occupiers to locate to new, purpose-built units. The plot is located in an established industrial area with well-known local and national occupiers such as Velta Logistics and Screwfix. I would invite interested parties to contact Phil Dennis at Savills or Daniel Harness at Harwin Property Consultants for further details.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
05:23aSAVILLS : Land sale at Eastways to see new industrial scheme built in Witham, Es..
PU
05:23aSAVILLS : Major new business park, Bro Tathan, launches in Wales
PU
05:23aSAVILLS : Prime central London bottoms out, but uncertainty holds back the bounc..
PU
09/30SAVILLS : appointed for next stage of major new town development
PU
09/27SAVILLS : Ensible' prices keep wapping afloat
AQ
09/26SAVILLS : Welcome clarification over heritage assets
PU
09/26SAVILLS : Spanish cities offer some of the best value prime property in the worl..
PU
09/25SAVILLS : Peterborough's commercial property sector is well placed for rental gr..
PU
09/25SAVILLS : Dutytown buys into final phase of Aston41 scheme in Aylesbury
PU
09/25SAVILLS : Llanbrynmair Forest brought to the market for sale
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 890 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 88,8 M
Finance 2019 90,8 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 198 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 031,67  GBp
Last Close Price 880,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC24.47%1 474
CBRE GROUP, INC.32.39%17 412
JONES LANG LASALLE INC9.84%7 177
ZILLOW GROUP INC-7.19%6 078
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC29.23%4 058
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG3.01%3 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group