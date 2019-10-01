Savills : Major new business park, Bro Tathan, launches in Wales

Economy Minister, Ken Skates has formerly opened Bro Tathan - a Welsh Government-owned business park, which is set to attract business, air and innovation to Wales.

Located close to Cardiff Airport in the Vale of Glamorgan, Bro Tathan includes a fully-operational 1,800m runway and offers strong links between Wales and the rest of the world. Savills has been commissioned to promote the business park's unique mix of attractions:

a strategic employment site offering occupiers quick and serviced solutions, as well as space to grow through a range of design and build opportunities;

a ready-to-use commercial airfield on site, operated by Cardiff Airport;

a convenient location, less than five miles from Cardiff Airport with over 50 direct flights and more than 900 international connections.

The site has already attracted global car icon Aston Martin, and Bro Tathan will ultimately become the company's 'Home of Electrification' when its planned BEV models enter production.

Many of the world's primary aerospace businesses operate in the area, including British Airways, Airbus, GE, and Nordam. Bro Tathan also currently hosts a HM Coastguard search and rescue (SAR) helicopter base, operated by Bristow Helicopters, providing vital life-saving support to fishing and other marine industries, as well as to land-based incidents including mountain rescue, missing persons and medical emergencies.

The launch event, which took place on 30th September, provided a platform to promote the vision and potential of Bro Tathan to land and property developers and a range of business sectors and leaders.

Economy and Transport Minister, Ken Skates, said:

'Bro Tathan is a really exciting opportunity for the Welsh economy and the business park will be a site of genuine global interest. Our message is clear; Wales is open for business. The area has a strong aerospace and defence heritage, along with access to the skills that businesses need to thrive. Bro Tathan has already proven its worth to a number of companies and I look forward to seeing it attract more in the future.'

Head of Savills development in Cardiff, Scott Caldwell, said:

'Bro Tathan's considerable scale, strategic location and co-location with a commercial airfield represents a significant and exciting proposition here in Wales. We share Welsh Government's ambition for the site, and look forward to showcasing the breadth of opportunity it offers to investors, developers and businesses in the UK and internationally.'

Bro Tathan's specific opportunities are: