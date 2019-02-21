Savills : Matrix One in Swansea welcomes two new occupiers

Both the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and the New Zealand Manuka Group have agreed new 10 year leases at the property. The Ambulance Trust will occupy the ground and part first floor with the New Zealand Manuka Group taking the second floor. Matrix One provides fully refurbished Grade A office space on Swansea Enterprise Park, one of the premier business parks in south wales.

Gary Carver, director in the business space team at Savills Cardiff, comments: 'We are delighted to have secured two new tenants at Matrix One. The building provides high quality space with excellent parking. As a result of the lettings the property now only has one suite left on the first floor.'

Matthew Mason of Dawsons added: 'Matrix One provides good quality accommodation and it is evident that The Welsh Ambulance Services and the New Zealand Manuka Group were attracted by the large open plan floorplates and the excellent parking ratio.'