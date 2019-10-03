Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Midgate House changes hands in Peterborough city centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Situated within the heart of Peterborough city centre, the building comprises 52,253 sq ft (4,854 sq m) of office space across the upper three floors and 18,747 sq ft (1,741 sq m) of ground floor retail accommodation across 11 units.

The office element is currently multi-let to three tenants including RNIB, Reed in Partnership Ltd and Taskmaster Resources Ltd, whilst the retail units are let to occupiers including Ladbrokes, Greggs, Co-op Funeral Services and the Tanning Shop. As a result, the building generates an annual rental income of £558,000.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Midgate House provided the purchaser with the opportunity to acquire a strong income generating asset in an prime city centre location. The property also offers significant future asset management opportunities.'

First Urban was advised by Tydus Real Estate.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
06:01aSAVILLS : Midgate House changes hands in Peterborough city centre
PU
10/02SAVILLS : Three of the most outstanding homes on Guernsey come to the market
PU
10/02SAVILLS : The rise and rise of branded residences
PU
10/02SAVILLS : becomes an accredited Living Wage Employer
PU
10/02SAVILLS : The Georgian Group Architectural Awards 2019, winners announced
PU
10/02SAVILLS : Office space now available at Eaglethorpe Barns, Warmington
PU
10/01SAVILLS : Fitzrovia's boutique Arosfa Hotel sold to Singaporean Buxani Group
PU
10/01SAVILLS : Land sale at Eastways to see new industrial scheme built in Witham, Es..
PU
10/01SAVILLS : Major new business park, Bro Tathan, launches in Wales
PU
10/01SAVILLS : Prime central London bottoms out, but uncertainty holds back the bounc..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 890 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 88,8 M
Finance 2019 90,8 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 193 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 031,67  GBp
Last Close Price 876,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC23.90%1 474
CBRE GROUP, INC.23.50%17 448
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED2.97%7 165
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-6.30%6 143
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.67%4 021
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG1.36%3 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group