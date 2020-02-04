Savills : £Million-plus home sales rebound in closing months of 2019

That figure is down by just 2.9% on 2018, despite a year of significant political uncertainty that translated into weaker sentiment in the housing market, according to figures released today.

However, analysis of figures in the final three months of 2019 tell a picture of rising optimism at the top end of the market, according to analysis from real estate adviser, Savills.

The number of £1m+ residential transactions was up by 12.8% in the final quarter of 2019 compared to the same three months a year earlier. There were 5,300 residential sales worth £1m+ in that period; the highest final quarter total for at least a decade AND the fourth highest number in any quarter in that period.

'The widely reported post-election bounce in buyer confidence across the prime residential market has translated into increased numbers of high value sales in the final quarter of 2019,' says Lucian Cook, Savills head of residential research.

'But the numbers also suggest that, even in the run up to the election, a narrowing of the gap between buyers and sellers on price expectations set the platform for a pick-up in activity.'

The stamp duty figures show just how much 2019 was a year of two halves, with 49% more £1m+ transactions in the last six months of the year compared to the first six months, Savills notes.

'As we look forward, a sustained pick-up in activity depends on sellers keeping price expectations in check, not least given the underlying uncertainty regarding the UKs future relationship with its major trading partners and the impact that could have on buyer sentiment later in the year', says Cook.

'Equally buyers need to be careful about placing too much reliance on a stamp duty cut in the short term. Our view remains that the new government is unlikely to risk losing the receipts that are currently being generated from stamp duty at this stage, particularly given spending commitments.'

The latest stamp duty release also shows that receipts from the 3% additional homes surcharge were down -14.0% compared to the final quarter of 2019. This reflects a surge in refunds (to those who bridged and have subsequently sold), and to a lesser extent the continued fall in buy to let activity. Those refunds exceeded £150m for the first time since the surcharge was introduced in April 2016, as the number of claims for a refund exceeded 10,000 for the first time (11,100).

By contrast the number of claims for first time buyer relief rose by 3.5% with an 8.3% increase among those buying their first home for between £300k and £500k, as first time buyers continue to benefit from Help to Buy and assistance from Bank of Mum and Dad.