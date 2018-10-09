Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Savills : More than half of European offices under construction…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:18am CEST

However, there is little risk of oversupply, says Savills, as more than half (51%) of the space under construction (H2 2018 and 2019 anticipated completions) is already committed to specific occupiers, the equivalent of 58% of this year's completions (H2) and 40% of 2019's completions. As a result, available supply both in existing and new buildings will only account for about 7% of office stock across European cities (including next year's speculative developments). The markets where tenants should be able to find most options to actively satisfy their needs are Warsaw (13% availability), Dublin (12%) and Madrid (11%).

The average office vacancy rate across Europe's top cities is at a historic low of 5.9%, reports Savills, but according to its projections the rate is set to fall even further to just 5.6% of stock by the end of the year across the 17 cities analysed.

The most undersupplied markets are Berlin (1.4% vacancy projection by year end), Paris CBD (2.1%) and Munich (2.5%) says Savills. The lack of space in key markets has constrained take-up as businesses have been unable to find buildings that match their requirements. Take-up has risen an average of 5% pa since 2013, exceeding 9.9 million sq m in 2017, as a result of growing employment and business expansion, but the pace of growth has now slowed due to lack of supply and Savills says take up could fall below 9 million sq m this year.

Matthew Fitzgerald, Director, International Tenant Representation, Savills, comments: 'Current development activity will result in more choice for occupiers in certain cities, but it's a long way from creating oversupply in the market. 2019 is set to continue to be a very competitive market for occupiers, resulting in rising rents for prime stock and delays as companies postpone making property decisions as they hold out for new space. Pre-lets will continue to be a good option to mitigate risk and flexible office space will remain a popular solution to satisfy immediate needs.'

Eri Mitsostergiou, Director of European Research, Savills, adds: 'Office based employment is forecast to continue to grow across Europe, with Oxford Economics predicting an additional 180,000 office based jobs next year across the 18 markets of our survey area. This corresponds to more than 2 million sq m of traditional office space and therefore, theoretically, will comfortably absorb all the non-committed new supply that is expected to come on to the market next year, which we estimate at about 2m sq m. Even taking into account that some of the current pre-lets have already accounted for some of this anticipated growth, the fact that total speculative supply does not exceed the estimated needs for business expansion is a sign of balanced demand and supply conditions.'

Read Savills briefing note on European office development and supply online here.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
11:18aSAVILLS : More than half of European offices under construction…
PU
10/08SAVILLS : TJ Hughes acquires former BHS store at East Kilbride Shopp…
PU
10/07SAVILLS : Luxurious London Park Lane suites offered for $520m
AQ
10/04SAVILLS : 18 Park Place in Cardiff welcomes Downing LLP as ne…
PU
10/04SAVILLS : European extended stay market set to expand into new cit…
PU
10/04SAVILLS : responds to HRA debt cap abolition announce…
PU
10/03SAVILLS : New owner for Grade II* Boutique Hotel & Restaurant …
PU
10/02SAVILLS : The Restaurant Group brings nine more sites to market
PU
10/01SAVILLS : Championship golf course Dundonald Links offers investment
PU
10/01SAVILLS : 2018 is strongest year in a decade for Central London offi…
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03HIGHLY-LEVERAGED CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Undervalued But Risky 
04/13COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : This Spinoff Could Run Out Of Steam 
03/16SAVILLS PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 90,9 M
Yield 2018 4,06%
P/E ratio 2018 11,66
P/E ratio 2019 13,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 1 072 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-24.42%1 405
CBRE GROUP INC-2.89%14 295
ZILLOW GROUP INC0.27%8 441
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-8.78%6 239
FIRSTSERVICE CORP21.36%2 861
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.18%2 714
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.